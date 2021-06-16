How to turn off crossplay in Apex Legends

Short queue times are essential to preventing the player base from waiting. Crossplay allows players from different platforms to come together, and it’s an essential tool to keep the queue times low. No matter how useful the future can be, though, there will be times you’ll want to get rid of it for a more even playing field.

Though it doesn’t happen often, your squad can get into a mixed lobby involving players using PCs. Most console players prefer not to play against PC players since it’s easier to aim with a mouse. If you’re looking to play with and against legends from the gaming platform of your choice, you’ll need to turn off the crossplay feature.

Here’s how you can turn off the crossplay feature in Apex Legends.

Log into Apex and navigate to the main menu

Open up the Settings panel through the cog icon located toward the right corner of your screen

Under “Gameplay Settings,” look for the Cross Platform Play option and disable it

When you’re on the main menu look for the cog icon that’ll be located toward to right-bottom of your screen. Click on it and navigate to the Settings panel. – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Once you’re in the settings panel, stay in the Gameplay tab and start scrolling down until you see the Cross Platform Play option. Disable it and Apply changes before you exit out of the Settings panel. – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

You’ll be able to turn it back on whenever you’d like and the changes should take effect immediately. Remember that console players can only play against PC players if there’s a PC player in their squad. Turning off the crossplay feature with a PC player in your squad won’t have any effect and you’ll still have a chance to play against PC players. For a console player, turning off the crossplay feature will limit their matchmaking pool to players who are using the same line of consoles.

This means if an Xbox user turns off Apex’s crossplay feature, they’ll only be able to play against other Xbox players, and the same will also apply to PlayStation users.