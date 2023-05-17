Why are Apex Legends pros switching to controller?

The age-old debate about whether mouse and keyboard or controllers are the superior input method has been around long before Apex Legends became the most popular battle royale title. It has, however, gained a lot of traction since it released due to how well controllers have been implemented into the game.

It’s gotten to the point where a large number of pro players like Albralelie and ImperialHal are switching from mouse and keyboard to controller or have already switched. That would have been considered criminal at one point in time. Now, it is a logical choice.

But what makes them so much better?

Why are pros switching to controller in Apex?

Controller players have a number of disadvantages compared to mouse and keyboard players, such as being unable to move while looting death boxes, being unable to utilize full keybind options, and being unable to use tap-strafing.

They do, however, have one major advantage over them—an incredibly powerful aim assist, which can make a world of difference in close-quarter combat, especially at the highest level.

It’s so good, LANimals pro Albralelie said he “can’t think of a reason” for any competitive player to stay on mouse and keyboard. It’s fine for casual use, but controller is “better in every way if you’re capable of playing it,” and he’s not alone. Stats from ALGS Split One and Two in 2022 and 2023 back it up.

In Split One, two or more Apex controller players featured in the top five kill leaders in each competitive region.

What’s more, North America’s top five all used controllers, and four of the top ten in the playoffs used it too. This trend continued in Split Two. Three of the five major reasons had a controller player ranked number one based on stats. More than half of the players in NA also used controllers, and two-thirds of the top 20 leaderboard used them too.

This shift speaks volumes. Most pros are convinced controller is the superior input method due to aim assist, especially with the right settings. Preference is, of course, a subjective thing. But it’s clear a lot of pro players are switching, and there’s an objective reason for that.

As a mouse and keyboard player myself, using a controller has never felt right, but it seems like I’m running out of reasons to not if I want those Apex wins.

