How to check the current Apex Legends Predator Cap

The ultimate goal in Apex Legends is to reach Apex Predator—the highest rank in the game—that only the top 750 players in each region can achieve on each platform in any given competitive season. I managed to achieve it once after switching to controller. It took a lot of determination and will to get there, but I made it.

Not only is it a lofty goal, but the goalpost keeps moving—which makes it even harder. This happens because the number of Ranked Points (RP) required to reach Apex Predator changes depending on how much RP the 750th player has, which varies each day.

Fortunately, there is a way to check the cap. It’s not an official method, but it is a viable workaround. Here’s a quick breakdown of everything you need to know, including what the current Apex Predator cap is.

What is the current Apex Legends Predator cap?

The current Apex Predator cap as of June 13 is:

PC: 123,712 RP

103,265 RP Xbox: 78,577 RP

78,577 RP Switch: 34,145 RP

The number is higher on PC and PlayStation because there are more skilled players on those platforms at the top. It’s easier to achieve it on Xbox and Nintendo Switch, the latter of which has fewer players.

How to check the Apex Legends Predator cap?

You can’t check the Apex Predator cap in-game. Instead, you’ll need to use a third-party website to do so. The most reliable one is Apex Legends Status. The numbers are updated each day at 1 pm UTC.

I have seen the counter on each platform move as much as several thousand RP in the span of 24 hours, so I’d recommend checking it often if you’re cutting it close to the other Apex Predators at the top.

