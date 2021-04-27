What is Apex Legends’ rank distribution?

Apex Legends’ ranked system is divided among seven different ranks. But as you might expect, some are more represented in the game than others.

Distribution figures for the current season, season eight: Mayhem, are not solidified yet. But based on numbers from seasons six and seven, it should be reasonably easy to figure out how things are spread out.

In order, the games ranks are Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Master, and Apex Predator.

The distribution of those ranks is supposed to work like a curve, with a majority of players fitting in the Gold rank or lower. Those in Platinum, Diamond, and higher are supposed to represent the upper echelon of players on the ladder.

In season six, the distribution of players among different ranks looked like this, according to EA:

Bronze: 17.76 percent

Silver: 26.23 percent

Gold: 36.24 percent

Platinum: 17.75 percent

Diamond: 1.89 percent

Master/Apex Predator: 0.12 percent

This is what it looked like in season seven:

Bronze: 16.35 percent

Silver: 23.86 percent

Gold: 32.09 percent

Platinum: 23.13 percent

Diamond: 4.37 percent

Master/Apex Predator: 0.2 percent

From season six to seven, there was a small amount of inflation with slightly fewer players in Silver and Gold. That led to more players being in Platinum and Diamond. But the shift wasn’t drastic by any stretch.

Prior to season eight, Apex announced some changes and goals for rank distribution. While we don’t know how exactly that panned out yet, the post made in January suggested more inflation to come.

With the pool of players ranked Diamond and higher “too small to consistently provide fair matches,” Apex made tweaks to its system to give players “more opportunities … to earn RP.”

The final distribution of ranks in Apex season eight won’t be solidified until the season ends on May 4. But it should be expected that the distribution will be similar to previous seasons.

The biggest change one could expect is that Diamond may have a slightly larger percentage of the overall pool. But it’s unlikely that it'll be inflated too much more than it was from season six to seven.