Apex Legends leaderboard shows controllers are still a must to top Predator lobbies

There's no mouse and keyboard players to be seen.

The top Apex Legends Predator players on PC are all playing on controllers, proving it has become the dominant wat to play the game on all platforms.

As pointed out in a Reddit thread on May 31, controller players have been dominating the battle royale’s meta, including high-tier lobbies and esports tournaments, since 2022, and it shows no sign of slowing down.

More and more players have been making the switch over time, and now, mouse and keyboard players are nowhere to be seen in the leaderboard, according to Apex Legends Status.

The top 10 players from the leaderboard are all on controllers, and even going down the ranks, only a few mouse and keyboard players are left. It seems the debate on which device is better has never been going so heavily in favor of controllers than today.

In the thread, players begged Respawn Entertainment to create different matchmaking queues on PC according to the device used to ensure more fairness in games.

Since controllers are used on the same platform, players aren’t separated, despite both devices not being on an equal footing due to aim assist.

“Give PC Players the option to choose who they want to fight, I don’t get it,” wrote the top-voted comment under the thread. “If I have to wait longer it’s my choice right?”

Controllers are generally favored by players due to the powerful aim assist they provide. Aiming with precision is key in Apex, so this advantage shouldn’t be underestimated.

On the other side, though, mouse and keyboard offers their own perks, such as tap-strafing, moving while searching in death boxes, and more keybinds.

Respawn Entertainment didn’t mention removing aim assist in the near future, nor adjusting matchmaking on PC depending on the use of controllers, though.

