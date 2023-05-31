This 57-year-old streamer is way better at Apex Legends than you

An Apex Legends player proves there’s no age limit to dominating high-tier ranked lobbies, and he has caught the attention of the community.

In a Reddit thread on May 30, a user shared a clip that showcased incredible plays from a 57-year-old Apex streamer called Duncanas who reached the Masters rank.

Related: Apex fan creates incredible real-life model of one of game’s most popular weapons

Duncanas displays solid mechanical plays and a strong game sense, surprising players on Reddit. “This will be all of us when we are 57, still gaming and loving it. I just hope I retain most of my awareness,” one player said. “I feel old out there just in my early 30s,” another joked.

Apex is a fast-paced battle royale game that requires fast reflexes and precise aim, and it’s not easy to stay sharp. Duncanas proves you don’t need to be young to climb to the highest ranks.

Masters is the game’s highest tier behind Predator and remains a strong marker of skill even though it’s easier to reach higher competitive tiers following season 17’s ranking system overhaul.

Since the season started, the all-time record for the number of players in the Master and Predator ranks has been smashed. At the time of writing, the Master rank accounts for 3.85 percent of all players (the equivalent of Diamond III, II, and I’s numbers combined), according to Apex Legends Status.

Duncanas isn’t planning to slow down after reaching Masters. He continues to play ranked and is going to try and climb the ladder up to Predator. If he does, he could very well be the oldest player to reach the game’s highest rank since the game launched in 2019.

About the author