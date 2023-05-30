Apex fan creates incredible real-life model of one of game’s most popular weapons

An Apex Legends player has blown the minds of the community by unveiling his real-life creation of an R-301, using a dissembled rifle and a 3D printer.

In a Reddit thread from May 30, the user showed the R-301 Carbine replica in action and received overwhelmingly positive reactions in the comments.

In a YouTube video, he explained the whole creation process. He dissembled a Rossi rifle to keep only the internal part of the weapon and then designed a 3d printed version of the R-301.

Then, he colored all printed parts to match the R-301 with paint and tape. Lastly, he reassembled the pieces together to build the Apex weapon.

It took weeks for the player to create the replica model as a fully-functioning weapon, and the result is impressive.

“Very nice. Now all you have to do is make tap strafing work IRL,” joked a high-voted comment under the thread. “Still costs less than a legendary skin,” wrote another. Others made requests for other weapons from Apex they want to see made in real life, like the G7 Scout.

The creator created numerous other functioning models of items from Apex Legends, such as Caustic’s Gas Grenade and other weapons, but they were all made as Airsoft models instead of firing real bullets, including the Sentinel, RE-45, and Peacekeeper.

Many Apex fans will undoubtedly eagerly wait for his upcoming creations from the game.

