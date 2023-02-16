Apex Legends Orientation matches: What are they and how to complete them

Apex Legends is a fast-paced, team-based game from Respawn Entertainment. While you’re battling for glory on the Frontier, there are many things you have to be aware of, such as identifying the different weapon and ammo types, using hero abilities, utilizing zip lines, understanding map layouts, and much more.

If you’re an experienced player, picking up weapons, armor, ammo, and kits can be quick and easy. But it can be a jarring experience for players diving into the game for the first time as they often battle more experienced players.

For this reason, Apex released Orientation matches for beginners in season 16, which went live on Feb. 14. What are Orientation matches, and how do you complete them?

Orientation matches in Apex Legends, explained

Orientation matches are beginner-friendly Apex matches, as they’re designed to help new players understand how matches work and provide a foundation for the game. There are also great resources like beginner guides that new players can use to help them get better at the game.

Once players have completed the game’s tutorial and are ready to start, they can queue up for an Orientation match in the game mode. Although these matches include beginners, sixteen of the twenty squads are filled with AI bots for a more relaxed learning experience.

However, new players can team up with their experienced friends, so there is a chance that players may face Bronze, Platinum, or even Predator-ranked players. But their opponents, for the most part, will be beginners or bots.

As new players experience Orientation matches and become more familiar with the ins and outs of Apex, there is a way for them to move to full lobbies with real people.

To complete Orientation matches, players must either come in first place once or place in the top five a few times. Or just play a certain amount of games. So, beginners will graduate quickly from Orientation matches by placing well or playing the game.

If you’re an absolute beginner to Apex Legends, these new Orientation matches may make it easier for you to join in on the fun.