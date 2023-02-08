Early Apex Legends season 16 patch notes: All changes so far

Apex Legends is bringing the Revelry in season 16, with a season all about celebrating how far the game has come since the very beginning. And instead of releasing a new legend this season, the Respawn team is devoting the season to overhauling the game’s current cast of characters and positioning Apex well for the future.

With so much to see, do, and party through, there’s a lot to look forward to next season.

While the full patch notes haven’t been released yet, there’s already plenty of information out there and available on the plentiful changes coming to the game. Read on to get acquainted with the new and improved Apex.

Early Apex Legends Revelry patch notes: All legend and game changes so far

Legend changes

Bloodhound

Beast of the Hunt no longer reduces cooldown for Eye of the Allfather scans

Beast of the Hunt now spawns one White Raven. Interacting with the White Raven reportedly gives Bloodhound the general direction of the closest enemy.

Horizon

Nerf to weapon accuracy when using Horizon’s Gravity Lift

Accuracy penalty reportedly ramps the higher on the Lift you are

Gravity Lift speed buffed

Lifeline

Care Package now descends faster

Movement penalty when reviving reduced

Mirage

After reviving a teammate, Mirage and his teammate will remain invisible for three seconds. This invisibility is canceled if either draws their weapon.

Mirage will be able to see enemies that shoot one of his decoys through walls for a short time.

Pathfinder

Zipline Gun now shoots Ziplines farther distances

Speed at which players travel on Pathfinder Ziplines buffed

Seer

Exhibit’s cooldown time increased, duration when active decreased

Heartbeat Sensor now has wind-up time, only indicates the presence of enemies when a heartbeat pulses, and is audible to enemies during use

Wraith

Dimensional Rift portal can now reportedly cover up to 150 meters of distance, about double the previous length

Wraith gets a speed boost when setting the portal

Legend classes

All legends are now separated into new legend classes with different perks for each class.

Related: All new class perks in Apex Legends

Assault (Ash, Fuse, Mad Maggie, Bangalore, Revenant)

Can open red loot bins that contain secret compartments holding weapon attachments and hop-ups that are Rare or higher

Will produce a weapon if no one on their team currently has a weapon

Can store extra ammunition per stack in their inventory

Skirmisher (Wraith, Mirage, Octane, Horizon, Valkyrie, Pathfinder)

Can see the highest-tier item in a care package from a distance and as it’s descending

Can ping that item for teammates to see

Recon (Bloodhound, Seer, Vantage, Crypto)

Can use modified survey beacons to see the positions of all enemies on the map for 30 seconds

Enemies within a certain range are alerted to use of the beacon

Controller (Caustic, Wattson, Rampart, Catalyst)

Can use ring consoles to find the location of the next ring

Support (Lifeline, Loba, Newcastle, Gibraltar)

Can open secret compartment in blue loot bins for extra healing items

Can craft teammate banners at Replicators, even if their banner has timed out

Weapon changes

New weapon: Nemesis AR

Energy weapon

Shoots in four-round bursts

Reportedly, these bursts work automatically, and players don’t need to repeatedly tap their fire button like the Hemlok or Prowler

Base damage: 17 to body, 27 to head

Charge-up passive: The more you shoot the Nemesis, the shorter the time between bursts gets

R-301

Base damaged nerfed from 14 to 13 to the body

CAR

Magazine capacity nerfed by one at all mag levels

Shotguns

Gold shotgun bolt: New attachment automatically reloads shotguns when player slides, regardless of what weapon they currently have out

Mastiff and Peacekeeper now accept weapon stocks

Pellet size increased for all shotguns, making damage spread more reliable

Hop Up changes

The Hammerpoint Rounds hop up returns to ground loot as a Gold rarity item. It can once again be attached to the P2020 and the Mozambique for increased damage to flesh.

Game mode changes

Arenas and ranked Arenas are being sunset, and will no longer be available to play in Apex after season 15 ends. In its place, Team Death Match will enter Apex for the first three weeks of season 16. The six-vs-six mode uses several old Arenas maps, and allows players to choose loadouts and respawn after deaths similar to Control. Teams race to 30 total kills to win a round. First team to win two rounds wins the Team Death Match.

Related: Is Team Deathmatch permanent in Apex Legends?

After the first three weeks of the season are over, Team Death Match will go into a new, permanent playlist called Mixtape. Mixtape will rotate Team Death Match with Control and Gun Run, giving all three fan-favorite LTMs a more consistent home in Apex.

Map changes

In addition to some extra decorations that you’ll see on maps during the game’s anniversary season, the Mirage Voyage makes a return to all three maps in the season 16 rotation: World’s Edge, Storm Point, and Broken Moon.

MAP CHANGES #2



Mirage Voyage is back (kinda) in the form of "Mirage A Trois", on every single map (same spot on WE, in "The Divide" on BM, not sure where on SP)



📸: Dexerto pic.twitter.com/WJ06ZAGR1P — SoaR hollow (@hollowFPS) February 8, 2023

Reportedly, the newly-named Mirage A Trois will appear in its traditional spot on World’s Edge, as well as in The Divide on Broken Moon. It is unknown exactly where it will appear on Storm Point.

Ranked changes

Instead of playing a full ranked split on one map, ranked will feature a rotation of maps. Broken Moon, Storm Point, and World’s Edge will all appear in ranked, with each map remaining for 24 hours before the next map takes its place.

New player experience

Players new to Apex will have to play orientation matches after completing the game’s tutorial. These matches will feature a couple of other beginner squads, as well as a host of AI bots that will comprise most of the lobby. Doing well in these orientation matches guarantees that players can more quickly graduate to full lobbies, but just completing a certain amount of games will also do the trick.

UI updates

Season 16 will introduce a new character select screen that reflects the shift into new legend classes and their importance in Apex.