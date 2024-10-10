Image Credit: Bethesda
Valkyrie runs towards a box while Newcastle plants his shield down in the background.
Image via Respawn Entertainment
Apex Legends

All skins in the Apex Legends Techno Terror event

Every skin to look out for in the Techno Terrors event, including Pathfinder's new Mythic skin and how to unlock it.
Image of Adam Snavely
Adam Snavely
|

Published: Oct 10, 2024 02:42 pm

Respawn wasn’t about to let Halloween slip past us this year. Apex Legends is celebrating the spooky season with some skins clearly inspired by iconic horror characters.

Whether it’s Octane in a Freddy Krueger-esque hat and shirt, Newcastle rocking a Jason Voorhees hockey mask, or even Mad Maggie getting what looks like the Pinhead treatment, there are plenty of skins on offer for classic horror fans to enjoy. And this is also a collection event, which means there’s a shiny prize for unlocking every skin in the collection: a Mythic Pathfinder prestige skin.

As has been the case in the past for collaboration and crossovers that weren’t quite official (looking at you, Gaiden event), there are some notable tweaks to costumes that prevent them from going into the realm of copyright violation. But all of these skins retain the spirit of the iconic characters they’re supposed to reference, and they all look great, too.

If you’re playing Apex this spooky season, here are all of the Techno Terror event skins to look out for.

Apex Legends – All Legendary Techno Terror event skins

Newcastle – Weekend Killer

Newcastle wearing a blue jacket and white hockey mask fully covering his face.
That mask looks suspiciously like its for futuristic hockey. Image via Respawn

Mad Maggie – Cyborg Warlord

Mad Maggie with her hand on her hip, wearing a spiky purple poncho and with metal spikes sticking out of her face and head.
That jewelry looks like it hurt. Image via Respawn

Legendary Wattson

Wattson stands with blonde hair and doll-like features painted on her face.
Nothing like a creepy doll. Image via Respawn

Legendary Valkyrie

Valkyrie tips her head, which is dyed half white, half black, and wears a colorful jacket and leggings.
Looks like someone’s bringing the laughs. Image via Respawn

Legendary Alter

Alter stands with red hair, a white t-shirt, and overalls.
Not the Chucky I want to meet. Image via Respawn

Legendary Octane

Octane wears a long blue shirt, a hat, and goggles.
Sweet dreams. Image via Respawn

Legendary Hemlok

A rifle with a blue and pink color scheme and flashing lights along the stock.
Like a carnival ride. Image via Respawn

Legendary Spitfire

An LMG with long, blade-like barrel and purple accents.
If the gun doesn’t work, you could just hit them with it. Image via Respawn

Legendary Volt

An SMG with a sleek, futuristic white and blue color scheme.
Sleek style. Image via Respawn

Legendary Mastiff

A shotgun with a long white underbarrel.
That’s gonna leave a mark. Image via Respawn

Legendary RE-45

A piston with elegant filigree on the barrel and handle.
How quaint. Image via Respawn

Legendary Longbow

A purple sniper rifle with blocky, angular features.
For dealing pain from afar. Image via Respawn

How to unlock Pathfinder’s Apex Mecha prestige skin in Apex Legends

Pathfinder flashes a thumbs up while wearing a huge purple skin with wing-like shoulder pauldrons and a mech-inspired face plate.
The mecha himself. Image via Respawn

You to unlock all 24 event items in the Techno Terrors event in order to unlock the Apex Mecha Mythic skin for Pathfinder as soon as possible. This is the only way to unlock the skin during the event. Usually, the cheapest way to go about unlocking all of these skins is by saving up as many Crafting Metals as you can, and spending your Apex Coins on the bundled deals the event will inevitably have. Still, the only way to access all of these skins will be through event packs, so you’re likely going to have to spend a good chunk of change if you want to unlock the new Pathfinder skin.

Once the event ends, the skin will go to the Mythic Store with other past prestige skins, where you’ll be able to purchase the skin using Heirloom Shards. The only way to earn Heirloom Shards is by getting lucky when opening up ordinary Apex Packs, but if you’ve been sitting on some Shards for a special occasion, this could be a good time. The skin should cost 150 Heirloom Shards to unlock, which is the same cost as unlocking any other prestige skin or Heirloom melee weapon.

If you do unlock the Pathfinder skin during the event, you can equip it in order to begin leveling it up and unlocking its evolved looks. The prestige skin also comes with an exclusive finisher, A Blast from the Past, and the Block Party skydive trail to show off to your friends. Or your enemies. We’re not here to judge you. Now get out there and bring some horror to the Outlands.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
Image of Adam Snavely
Adam Snavely
Associate Editor and Apex Legends Lead. From getting into fights over Madden and FIFA with his brothers to interviewing some of the best esports figures in the world, Adam has always been drawn to games with a competitive nature. You'll usually find him on Apex Legends (World's Edge is the best map, no he's not arguing with you about it), but he also dabbles in VALORANT, Super Smash Bros. Melee, CS:GO, Pokemon, and more. Ping an R-301.
twitter