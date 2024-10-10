All skins in the Apex Legends Techno Terror event

Respawn wasn’t about to let Halloween slip past us this year. Apex Legends is celebrating the spooky season with some skins clearly inspired by iconic horror characters.

Whether it’s Octane in a Freddy Krueger-esque hat and shirt, Newcastle rocking a Jason Voorhees hockey mask, or even Mad Maggie getting what looks like the Pinhead treatment, there are plenty of skins on offer for classic horror fans to enjoy. And this is also a collection event, which means there’s a shiny prize for unlocking every skin in the collection: a Mythic Pathfinder prestige skin.

As has been the case in the past for collaboration and crossovers that weren’t quite official (looking at you, Gaiden event), there are some notable tweaks to costumes that prevent them from going into the realm of copyright violation. But all of these skins retain the spirit of the iconic characters they’re supposed to reference, and they all look great, too.

If you’re playing Apex this spooky season, here are all of the Techno Terror event skins to look out for.

Apex Legends – All Legendary Techno Terror event skins

Newcastle – Weekend Killer

That mask looks suspiciously like its for futuristic hockey. Image via Respawn

Mad Maggie – Cyborg Warlord

That jewelry looks like it hurt. Image via Respawn

Legendary Wattson

Nothing like a creepy doll. Image via Respawn

Legendary Valkyrie

Looks like someone’s bringing the laughs. Image via Respawn

Legendary Alter

Not the Chucky I want to meet. Image via Respawn

Legendary Octane

Sweet dreams. Image via Respawn

Legendary Hemlok

Like a carnival ride. Image via Respawn

Legendary Spitfire

If the gun doesn’t work, you could just hit them with it. Image via Respawn

Legendary Volt

Sleek style. Image via Respawn

Legendary Mastiff

That’s gonna leave a mark. Image via Respawn

Legendary RE-45

How quaint. Image via Respawn

Legendary Longbow

For dealing pain from afar. Image via Respawn

How to unlock Pathfinder’s Apex Mecha prestige skin in Apex Legends

The mecha himself. Image via Respawn

You to unlock all 24 event items in the Techno Terrors event in order to unlock the Apex Mecha Mythic skin for Pathfinder as soon as possible. This is the only way to unlock the skin during the event. Usually, the cheapest way to go about unlocking all of these skins is by saving up as many Crafting Metals as you can, and spending your Apex Coins on the bundled deals the event will inevitably have. Still, the only way to access all of these skins will be through event packs, so you’re likely going to have to spend a good chunk of change if you want to unlock the new Pathfinder skin.

Once the event ends, the skin will go to the Mythic Store with other past prestige skins, where you’ll be able to purchase the skin using Heirloom Shards. The only way to earn Heirloom Shards is by getting lucky when opening up ordinary Apex Packs, but if you’ve been sitting on some Shards for a special occasion, this could be a good time. The skin should cost 150 Heirloom Shards to unlock, which is the same cost as unlocking any other prestige skin or Heirloom melee weapon.

If you do unlock the Pathfinder skin during the event, you can equip it in order to begin leveling it up and unlocking its evolved looks. The prestige skin also comes with an exclusive finisher, A Blast from the Past, and the Block Party skydive trail to show off to your friends. Or your enemies. We’re not here to judge you. Now get out there and bring some horror to the Outlands.

