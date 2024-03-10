Category:
All Apex Legends teams attending the ALGS 2024 Split 1 Playoffs

Which teams are attending the first 2024 LAN?
Justin-Ivan Labilles
Published: Mar 10, 2024 09:54 am
The mainstage of the 2023 ALGS Split One Playoffs.
Photo by Joe Brady via Apex Legends Esports

The Split One Playoffs is the first international event of the 2024 Apex Legends Global Series, featuring 40 teams from six different leagues competing for a chance to represent their region at the first LAN event of the competitive season.

The 30 teams in each Pro League are seeded into three groups and compete in a triple round-robin format, with the top 20 teams earning a spot at the Regional Finals, which is played on Match Point Format. The winner of the Regional Finals will automatically secure a slot at the Split One Playoffs and will be joined by the teams with the highest point totals, ensuring that each region sends the best teams to the Playoffs.

The number of teams sent by each region is based on past performances in the 2023 ALGS season. North America took all three LAN events in 2023, sending 12 Apex teams to the Split One Playoffs. EMEA, APAC-N and APAC-S all send eight teams each. South America lost their Pro League status from 2023, but still sends their top two teams from the Challenger Circuit. Finally, China will have two teams directly invited to the Playoffs by the ALGS, totaling 40 teams at LAN.

Fans can expect the highest level of competition as teams compete for glory and the biggest slice of the $1,000,000 prize pool and Playoff Points, which will decide the top 30 global teams attending the 2024 Championship later in the season. Each team’s performance will also decide their region’s future for the Split Two Playoffs, as the total Playoff Points earned by all teams in a region will determine if they will gain or lose up to two slots at the next LAN tournament, as dictated by the new Advancement clause in the ALGS rulebook.

Want to know if your favorite team made the cut? We’ve got you covered. Here are all of the teams who are attending the 2024 Apex Legends Global Series Split One Playoffs.

All qualified ALGS Split 1 Playoffs teams

North America

  • DarkZero Esports

EMEA

  • Aurora Gaming

APAC-N

  • Fnatic
  • REJECT WINNITY
  • KINOTROPE gaming
  • RIDDLE ORDER
  • HAO
  • Crazy Raccoon
  • YOKOYARI
  • NORTHEPTION

APAC-S

  • Wonton Dumpling
  • Legends Gaming

South America

  • Geared Gaming
  • BR DEM0NZ

China

  • Never to Change
  • AUV-NDY

The location and dates for the Split One Playoffs have currently not been revealed, but fans can expect an announcement from Respawn and EA once all Regional Finals have finished, and the 40 teams attending the Split One Playoffs have been decided.

