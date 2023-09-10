Who won the ALGS Championship 2023?

Find out who won the 2023's biggest LAN, and how much they won.

The 2023 season of the Apex Legends Global Series has officially come to a close, as one team walks away with the biggest prize pool in LAN history. However, despite the exclusive glory that comes with first place, all participating teams in the Match Point Finals waked away with a share of the overall two million dollar prize pool.

The ALGS Championship is the third and final LAN event of the competitive year, hosting the biggest in-person venue for the first time at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham. The top 40 international teams from the past 2023 Playoffs events qualified through circuit points or each region’s Last Chance Qualifier, and played for a chance to be crowned as the ALGS Champions.

If you want to know how well each team did and how much money they won based on their finals performance, we’ve got you covered.

ALGS Championship 2023 winners and full final standings

TSM cemented their dynasty in the competitive Apex world by winning the ALGS Championship with three consecutive wins in the Match Point Finals. North America likewise continues to dominate internationally, with five of the nine match point teams coming from NA: OpTic Gaming, The Dojo, LG Chivas, and FaZe.

Finals Placement Team Prize First TSM $600,000 Second OpTic Gaming $320,000 Third BLCKHVND $210,000 Fourth The Dojo $170,000 Fifth LG Chivas $130,000 Sixth FaZe $100,000 Seventh DreamFire $80,000 Eighth Pioneers $60,000 Ninth Realize $50,000 10th IronBloodGaming $40,000 11th ACEND $32,000 12th Moist Esports $30,000 13th Element 6 $28,000 14th SAF Esports $26,000 15th NRG $24,000 16th Oxygen Esports $22,000 17th PULVEREX $21,000 18th MDY-WHITE $20,000 19th Alliance $19,000 20th ENTER FORCE.36 $18,000 21st FC Destroy – 22nd Team Singularity – 23rd DarkZero Esports – 24th NORTHEPTION – 25th Tom Yum Kung – 26th FNATIC – 27th Sentinels – 28th XSET – 29th ONIC Esports – 30th Complexity Gaming – 31st GoNext – 32nd GANBARE OTOUSAN – 33rd Disguised – 34th RIDDLE ORDER – 35th AREA310 – 36th Aurora Gaming – 37th LCDF – 38th JLINGZ Esports – 39th K1CK – 40th 100 Thieves –

