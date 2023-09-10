Who won the ALGS Championship 2023?

The 2023 season of the Apex Legends Global Series has officially come to a close, as one team walks away with the biggest prize pool in LAN history. However, despite the exclusive glory that comes with first place, all participating teams in the Match Point Finals waked away with a share of the overall two million dollar prize pool.
The ALGS Championship is the third and final LAN event of the competitive year, hosting the biggest in-person venue for the first time at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham. The top 40 international teams from the past 2023 Playoffs events qualified through circuit points or each region’s Last Chance Qualifier, and played for a chance to be crowned as the ALGS Champions.
If you want to know how well each team did and how much money they won based on their finals performance, we’ve got you covered.
ALGS Championship 2023 winners and full final standings
TSM cemented their dynasty in the competitive Apex world by winning the ALGS Championship with three consecutive wins in the Match Point Finals. North America likewise continues to dominate internationally, with five of the nine match point teams coming from NA: OpTic Gaming, The Dojo, LG Chivas, and FaZe.
|Finals Placement
|Team
|Prize
|First
|TSM
|$600,000
|Second
|OpTic Gaming
|$320,000
|Third
|BLCKHVND
|$210,000
|Fourth
|The Dojo
|$170,000
|Fifth
|LG Chivas
|$130,000
|Sixth
|FaZe
|$100,000
|Seventh
|DreamFire
|$80,000
|Eighth
|Pioneers
|$60,000
|Ninth
|Realize
|$50,000
|10th
|IronBloodGaming
|$40,000
|11th
|ACEND
|$32,000
|12th
|Moist Esports
|$30,000
|13th
|Element 6
|$28,000
|14th
|SAF Esports
|$26,000
|15th
|NRG
|$24,000
|16th
|Oxygen Esports
|$22,000
|17th
|PULVEREX
|$21,000
|18th
|MDY-WHITE
|$20,000
|19th
|Alliance
|$19,000
|20th
|ENTER FORCE.36
|$18,000
|21st
|FC Destroy
|–
|22nd
|Team Singularity
|–
|23rd
|DarkZero Esports
|–
|24th
|NORTHEPTION
|–
|25th
|Tom Yum Kung
|–
|26th
|FNATIC
|–
|27th
|Sentinels
|–
|28th
|XSET
|–
|29th
|ONIC Esports
|–
|30th
|Complexity Gaming
|–
|31st
|GoNext
|–
|32nd
|GANBARE OTOUSAN
|–
|33rd
|Disguised
|–
|34th
|RIDDLE ORDER
|–
|35th
|AREA310
|–
|36th
|Aurora Gaming
|–
|37th
|LCDF
|–
|38th
|JLINGZ Esports
|–
|39th
|K1CK
|–
|40th
|100 Thieves
|–