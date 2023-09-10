Who won the ALGS Championship 2023?

Find out who won the 2023's biggest LAN, and how much they won.

The ALGS Championship 2023 trophy in front of the Resorts World Arena stage.
Photo by Joe Brady via Apex Legends Esports

The 2023 season of the Apex Legends Global Series has officially come to a close, as one team walks away with the biggest prize pool in LAN history. However, despite the exclusive glory that comes with first place, all participating teams in the Match Point Finals waked away with a share of the overall two million dollar prize pool.

The ALGS Championship is the third and final LAN event of the competitive year, hosting the biggest in-person venue for the first time at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham. The top 40 international teams from the past 2023 Playoffs events qualified through circuit points or each region’s Last Chance Qualifier, and played for a chance to be crowned as the ALGS Champions.

ALGS Championship 2023 winners and full final standings

TSM cemented their dynasty in the competitive Apex world by winning the ALGS Championship with three consecutive wins in the Match Point Finals. North America likewise continues to dominate internationally, with five of the nine match point teams coming from NA: OpTic Gaming, The Dojo, LG Chivas, and FaZe.

Finals PlacementTeamPrize
FirstTSM$600,000
SecondOpTic Gaming$320,000
ThirdBLCKHVND$210,000
FourthThe Dojo$170,000
FifthLG Chivas$130,000
SixthFaZe$100,000
SeventhDreamFire$80,000
EighthPioneers$60,000
NinthRealize$50,000
10thIronBloodGaming$40,000
11thACEND$32,000
12thMoist Esports$30,000
13thElement 6$28,000
14thSAF Esports$26,000
15thNRG$24,000
16thOxygen Esports$22,000
17thPULVEREX$21,000
18thMDY-WHITE$20,000
19thAlliance$19,000
20thENTER FORCE.36$18,000
21stFC Destroy
22ndTeam Singularity
23rdDarkZero Esports
24thNORTHEPTION
25thTom Yum Kung
26thFNATIC
27thSentinels
28thXSET
29thONIC Esports
30thComplexity Gaming
31stGoNext
32ndGANBARE OTOUSAN
33rdDisguised
34thRIDDLE ORDER
35thAREA310
36thAurora Gaming
37thLCDF
38thJLINGZ Esports
39thK1CK
40th100 Thieves
