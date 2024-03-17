ALGS returns to North America as Split One Playoffs take over Los Angeles

After nearly two years away, the Apex Legends Global Series will make its mark on North America once again. The Split One Playoffs will be held in Los Angeles, CA, tournament organizers announced today.

The Split One Playoffs will feature the customary 40 top-performing teams from all over the world, as teams from North America, EMEA, APAC North, APAC South, China, and South America will all descend upon Los Angeles from May 2 to May 5 and battle it out to determine just who is the best Apex team in the world. It’s the first time an ALGS LAN has been held in North America since the 2022 ALGS Championship took place in Raleigh, NC.

The event will take place at the Galen Center, located a stone’s throw from Exposition Park and USC’s campus. The 10,000+ seat stadium is no stranger to esports and streaming events, either, as it played host to the 2022 Call of Duty League World Championship, as well as streaming star Ludwig Ahgren’s Mogul Chessboxing Championship.

All three LANs in the 2023 ALGS season were held in the U.K., with both the Split One and Split Two Playoffs taking place at the Copper Box Arena in London, while the 2023 Championship took place at Resorts World Arena in Birmingham. The lack of variety in LAN locations was criticized roundly by players and fans alike who were hoping to see a wider array of venues on different continents. Accordingly, the 2024 Split One Playoffs will be a major shift, with all the competition taking place in sunny Southern California.

The event will feature the customary group stage matches on May 2 and 3, before moving on to the elimination bracket stage on May 4, and the grand final on Sunday, May 5. The top 20 placing teams that reach the grand finals will compete for a share of the $1 million prize pool, and attempt to dethrone TSM as reigning world champions after the NA giants took home two out of three LANs last season.

Tickets for the event go on sale on March 22.

