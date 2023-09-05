ALGS Championship 2023: Scores, standings, and results

Which teams qualified for the next stage, and which have been eliminated?

The entire ALGS Championship stage in view, with the audience at the bottom.
The Apex Legends Global Series expands to the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham for the first time, featuring 40 new and returning international teams from the five Pro Leagues, and we’ll be covering the ALGS standings for every single step.

The Championship takes place over five days and three stages, each with their own format and individual leaderboard. New and returning spectators can easily struggle in keeping up with their favorite teams’ current placement after each match, and following which side of the bracket they proceed to after the Groups Stage.

To help keep up with the action after each game, we’ve compiled a list of the scores and standing for all 40 teams in each stage of the tournament. Fans can check out our comprehensive guide below for the latest updates to the Championship standings.

ALGS Championship 2023: Full scores and standings

Groups Stage standings

Prior to the tournament’s start, all 40 teams were divided into four groups of 10 teams each. Each group will play the others once in a round robin format, with each series featuring six games for a total of 18 games played by each team. Once all games have finished, all teams’ cumulative score will decide their placement in the next stage, as the top 20 teams proceed onward to the Winner’s Bracket, while the bottom 20 drop down to Loser’s Bracket Round One.

TeamPoints
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Fifth
Sixth
Seventh
Eighth
Ninth
10th
11th
12th
13th
14th
15th
16th
17th
18th
19th
20th
↑Top 20 to Winners
↓Bottom 20 to Losers
21st
22nd
23rd
24th
25th
26th
27th
28th
29th
30th
31st
32nd
33rd
34th
35th
36th
37th
38th
39th
40th

Bracket Stage standings

The Bracket Stage consists of three heats: Loser’s Bracket Round One, Winner’s Bracket, and Loser’s Bracket Round Two. All series in the Bracket Stage consists of eight games as opposed to the Group Stage’s six games, but still follow the same standard ALGS ruleset. The top 20 teams from the Group Stage will compete in the Winners Bracket, with the top 10 directly advancing to the Match Point Finals, alongside earning bonus points based on their standings. The bottom 10 in their heat drop down to Loser’s Bracket Round Two.

The bottom 20 teams in the Groups Stage will compete in Losers’ Bracket Round One, with the top 10 advancing to Loser’s Bracket Round Two, and the bottom 10 being eliminated from the Championship. The remaining 20 teams will then compete in one last eight-game series, with the top 10 advancing to the Match Point Finals and the bottom 10 eliminated from the tournament.

Loser’s Bracket Round One

TeamPoints
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Fifth
Sixth
Seventh
Eighth
Ninth
10th
↑Top 10 to Losers Round Two
↓Bottom 10 Eliminated
11th
12th
13th
14th
15th
16th
17th
18th
19th
20th

Winner’s Bracket

TeamPoints
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Fifth
Sixth
Seventh
Eighth
Ninth
10th
↑Top 10 to Match Point Finals
↓Bottom 10 to Losers Round Two
11th
12th
13th
14th
15th
16th
17th
18th
19th
20th

Loser’s Bracket Round Two

TeamPoints
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Fifth
Sixth
Seventh
Eighth
Ninth
10th
↑Top 10 to Match Point Finals
↓Bottom 10 Eliminated
11th
12th
13th
14th
15th
16th
17th
18th
19th
20th

Match Point Finals

The Match Point Finals consists of the final 20 teams competing in a match point format series. The 10 teams who directly advanced from the Winner’s Bracket begin the stage with up to 10 points, based on their placement in the previous round, while the 10 teams who advanced from Loser’s Bracket Round Two start with zero points. In match point format, instead of playing the standard eight games, there is no limit to how many games can be played, as teams will have to reach the 50 point threshold to be declared as “match point eligible.”

Once a team is considered match point eligible, they must win a game to end the tournament and be declared the Championship winners. Teams who reach 50 points mid-game and proceed to win first place do not the end the tournament, and are only considered match point eligible after the conclusion of each game.

TeamPoints
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Fifth
Sixth
Seventh
Eighth
Ninth
10th
11th
12th
13th
14th
15th
16th
17th
18th
19th
20th

ALGS Championship 2023 full schedule

The schedule for the ALGS Championship week is as follows, with local Birmingham time (BST) translated to Eastern, Central, Pacific, and Australian Eastern Standard Time.

The ALGS Championship schedule
Wednesday, Sept. 6

Groups Stage

BSTESTCSTPSTAEST
A vs. B10:00am5:00am4:00am2:00am7:00pm
C vs. D2:30pm9:30am7:30am6:30am11:30pm
A vs. D7:00pm2:00pm1:00pm11:00amSept. 7 4:00am

Thursday, Sept. 7

Groups Stage

BSTESTCSTPSTAEST
B vs. C10:00am5:00am4:00am2:00am7:00pm
B vs. D2:30pm9:30am7:30am6:30am11:30pm
A vs. C7:00pm2:00pm1:00pm11:00amSept. 8 4:00am

Friday, Sept. 8

Bracket Stage

BSTESTCSTPSTAEST
Losers Round One4:00pm11:00am10:00am8:00amSept. 9 1:00am

Saturday, Sept. 10

Bracket Stage

BSTESTCSTPSTAEST
Winners Bracket12:00pm7:00am6:00am4:00am9:00pm
Losers Round Two5:30pm9:30am7:30am6:30amSept. 11 2:30am

Sunday, Sept. 11

Match Point Finals

BSTESTCSTPSTAEST
Finals10:00am5:00am4:00am2:00am7:00pm
