All Another Crab’s Treasure voice actors and cast

Another Crab’s Treasure is a game in which you’ll mostly read lines of dialogue. That said, there are a couple of scenes in the game that are voice-acted. If you’re curious about who’s behind the voice talent, here’s a list of the voice actors and cast in Another Crab’s Treasure.

Full Another Crab’s Treasure cast list

The bottom of the sea has some serious talent. Image via Aggro Crab

Zuwie LeFou as Kril

Zuwie LeFou hasn’t lent their voice to many characters, yet, but their adorable child-like voice is what ultimately landed them the role of Kril. Zuwie Lefou is also the voice actor of Springy in Inanimate Insanity and is also working on Project Parasomnia. Hopefully, more opportunities will open up to them after Another Crab’s Treasure.

Gianni Matragrano as Roland

Gianni Matragrano has been working as a voice actor since the nineties. Whether it’s anime, TV series, or video games, he always finds his way behind a mic. Because of his deep voice, he often plays the role of narrator, but in Another Crab’s Treasure, he voices Roland, Venture Crabitalist, one of the game’s main antagonists. I hope we get to see more of Gianni Matragrano’s work in the future, especially as a villain.

Elizabeth Plant as Duchess Magista

The beautiful Duchess has a few things to say. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Since 2010 Elizabeth Plant has been hard at work at lending her voice in various TV shows and games. Her last significant role was Beatrix Gwen in the sci-fi drama, The Kenopsia Effect. Now, she has her own sandcastle and demands only beautiful things as the Duchess Magist in Another Crab’s Treasure. Go and take a look at how all that turns out if you haven’t already.

Christian Brantley as Tortellini

Once you get to the main city in Another Crab’s Treasure, the race will be on for the treasure map. One of your competitors is Tortellini, a cowardly fish resident with an eye for treasure. While you mostly read his lines of dialogue, Christian Brantley does a good job of giving Tortellini a bit more personality. Even though Christian hasn’t appeared in many games or series, hopefully, this role will further boost his career.

Steven Landes as Konche

I’d be lost without Konche. Image via Aggro Crab

Navigating the terrain in Another Crab’s Treasure can be a bit confusing, but thankfully, we have Konche. You first meet him when you discover the incomplete treasure map and he will act as a guide and a competitor. Steven Landes lends his voice to the sea turtle giving him a bit more personality. Steven Lander is no stranger to voice acting as he’s also lent his talent to several voices in the AFK Arena: Just Esperia Things TV series.

Michael Reeves as Firth

If Firith was a more supportive character, maybe Another Crab’s Treasure would have worked as a multiplayer game. Unfortunately, Firith is arrogant and lazy and often has you do all of his work. Despite his character, a lot of Firith’s personality comes from his voice actor, Michael Reeves. This is actually Michael Reeves’s first time doing voice acting so I hope he gets more gigs in the future.

Eddy Yeung as Praya Dubia

“The ocean’s one true god” wouldn’t be much without a good voice actor, and thankfully Eddy Yeung does a great job of voicing Praya Dubia. Eddy Yeung is no stranger to voice acting in video games such as Double Dragon Gaiden, Starship Troopers, and Dyslite. Voicing Praya Dubia in Another Crab’s Treasure is just another milestone for Eddy’s impressive resume.

