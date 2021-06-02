All working AFK Arena Redemption codes (June 2021)

Not every game has to be a puzzle. With idle mechanics in play, you’ll only need to worry about strategy and skip the part where you’ll need to adapt to the in-game mechanics that require your full focus.
Released in 2019, AFK Arena slowly became a fan favorite with its fun art and constant content updates. The table-top RPG is free-to-play, but like most mobile games it has a monetization system of its own. You’ll need a handful of various currencies to speed up your process. Codes are the perfect way to earn more diamonds, gold, or collect other cosmetics. If you’re looking to spend less money on AFK Arena, using all the codes as they become available should be your main goal.
Redeeming codes can look complicated at first. It gets faster as you get the hang of it, however.
- Head over to the official code redeem page of AFK Arena.
- Enter your UID and tap on “Send Code.”
- Launch AFK Arena and click on the arrow button next to Quests.
- Open up your Mail and there should be a verification code.
- Return back to the official redeem page and enter the verification code.
- After completing the login process, you’ll be able to use the code you want by entering it into the “Enter Gift Code” box.
- Press on the redeem button after entering the code and your rewards should arrive in your mailbox.
Here are the working AFK Arena codes.
All working AFK Arena Redemption codes
- 101nc107h – Earn 100 Diamonds and 100,000 Gold
- 311j4hw00d – Earn 100,000 Gold and 100 Diamonds
- afk888 – Earn 300 Diamonds, 20,000 Gold, and 100 Hero’s Essence
- Badlijey666 – Earn 100 Diamonds and 100,000 Gold
- Ch3atc0de – Earn 100,000 Gold and 100 Diamonds
- ck4kjutz6k – Earn 300 Diamonds and 20 Soulstone (NEW)
- d14m0nd5 – Earn 100,000 Gold and 100 Diamonds
- misevj66yi – Earn 60 Rare Hero Soulstones, 500 Diamonds, and five Common Hero Scrolls
- PrinceofPersia – Earn 500 Diamonds, 500 Hero’s Essence, and 500,000 Gold Coins
- uf4shqjngq – Earn 30 Common Hero Scrolls
- xiaban886 – Earn five Large Crate of Hero EXP, 500 Diamonds, five Large Crate of Gold, and five Large Crate of Hero Essence
- xmasl00t – Earn 100,000 Gold and 100 Diamonds
Expired AFK Arena Redemption codes
- 1fanfengshun – Earn 188 Diamonds & Gold
- 2019mothersday – Earn 60 Elite Hero Shards
- 228j636fs9 – Earn 1,000 Diamonds
- 25pg5gnpcf – Earn 1,000 Diamonds
- 26dnuiw8s4 – Earn 1,000 Diamonds & 10 Faction Scrolls
- 2gq55jii87 – Earn 20 Elite Hero Soulstones & 300 Diamonds
- 2longtengfei – Earn 188 Diamonds & Hero Experience
- 2n7gek6rtc – Earn 300 Diamonds & 20 Elite Hero Soulstones
- 2nzzy8y67v – Earn 1,000 Diamonds
- 3aghu4egje – Earn 300 Diamonds & 20 Elite Hero Soulstones
- 3baee6v3v7 – Earn 3,000 Diamonds
- 3gpasha3ch – Earn 300 Diamonds & 20 Elite Hero Soulstones
- 3yangkaitai – Earn 2020 Diamonds & Hero Essence
- 4jipingan – Earn 188 Diamonds & Gold
- 4rytg4u2q6 – Earn 300 Diamonds & 20 Elite Shards
- 576w235suw – Earn 300 Diamonds and 20 Elite Hero Shards
- 57kh69fhzr – Earn 1,500 Diamonds and 60 Elite Hero Soulstones
- 5fulinmen – Earn 188 Diamonds & Hero Experience
- 65tdenbmtw – Earn 300 Diamonds and 20 Elite Hero Soulstones
- 66dashun – Earn 188 Diamonds & Hero Essence
- 6u226crhtp – Earn 300 Diamonds and 20 Elite Hero Soulstones
- 6wgh9ung66 – Earn 1,000 Diamonds
- 7xinggaozhao – Earn 188 Diamonds & 10 Faction Scrolls
- 85de5ar9ts – Earn 10 Common Hero Scrolls, 10 Stargazing Cards, 10 Faction Scrolls, 8888 Hero Coins, 888 Diamonds, and 8888 Labyrinth Tokens
- 8e27shfk6b – Earn 10 Common Hero Scrolls, 10 Stargazing Cards, 10 Faction Scrolls, 8888 Hero Coins, 888 Diamonds, and 8888 Labyrinth Tokens
- 8vws9uf6f5 – Earn 30 Faction Scrolls and 3000 Diamonds
- 9qgzux8k82 – Earn 20 Elite Hero Soulstone and 300 Diamonds
- aaz27uvgfi—Earn 40 Hero Scrolls and 3,000 Diamonds
- AFKelijah – Earn 100,000 Gold, 500 Hero’s Essence, 500 Diamonds
- afklaunch – Earn 60 Elite Hero Shards
- Afkmarkiplier – Earn 300 Diamonds and 30 Elite Hero Shards
- afknewyear2020 – Earn Elite Hero Shards & Diamonds
- ayqcttC36x – Earn 200 Diamonds and 200,000 Gold Coins
- BestRPG4BusyU – Earn 500k Gold and 500 Diamonds
- dadisafk2019 – Earn 60 Elite Hero Shards
- Don00001 – Earn 3,000 Diamonds
- happy2021 – Earn 30 Faction Scrolls
- happybday0409 – Earn 500 Diamonds, 10 Common Hero Scrolls, & five Chest of Wishes
- HaruruAFK – Earn five Common Hero Scrolls, 1,000 Diamonds, 1,500 Gold
- jenrmb3n3a – Earn 60 Rare Hero Shards
- liuyan118 – Earn 50,000 Gold & three Faction Scrolls
- liuyan233 – Earn 50,000 Gold & three Common Hero Scrolls
- liuyan888 – Earn 100,000 Gold & 888 Diamonds
- mrpumpkin2 – Earn 300 Diamonds & five Common Hero Scrolls
- overlord666 – Earn 500 Hero’s Essence, 500 Diamonds, and 500k Gold
- persona5 – Earn 500 Hero’s Essence, 500 Diamonds, and 500k Gold
- pqgeimc6da – Earn 30 Elite Hero Shards & Gold
- rvgv3b8g4i – Earn 60 Rare Hero Shards
- s4vyzvanha – Earn 10 Elite Hero Shards & 100 Diamonds
- s7yps9phsj – Earn 20 Elite Hero Shards & 200 Diamonds
- te9gig7y58 – Earn 1,000 Diamonds
- thanksgiving2019 – Earn 1 Epic Hero
- tt9wazfsbp – Earn 1,000 Diamonds
- tvb5zkyt47 – Earn 1,000 Diamonds
- u3gpi6heu6 – Earn 1,000 Diamonds
- u9rfs27rd9 – Earn 1,000 Diamonds
- uffqqmgtxd – Earn 1,000 Diamonds
- ufxsqraif5 – Earn 1,000 Diamonds
- vdgf3ak6fc – Earn 1,000 Diamonds
- vm894xsucf – Earn 1,000 Diamonds
- vxvtzgtz6f – Earn 1,000 Diamonds
- yuanxiao – Earn 60 Elite Hero Shards & 300 Diamonds
- YuJaeseok – Earn five Common Hero Scrolls, 1,000 Diamonds, 1,500 Gold