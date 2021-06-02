All working AFK Arena Redemption codes (June 2021)

Not every game has to be a puzzle. With idle mechanics in play, you’ll only need to worry about strategy and skip the part where you’ll need to adapt to the in-game mechanics that require your full focus.

Released in 2019, AFK Arena slowly became a fan favorite with its fun art and constant content updates. The table-top RPG is free-to-play, but like most mobile games it has a monetization system of its own. You’ll need a handful of various currencies to speed up your process. Codes are the perfect way to earn more diamonds, gold, or collect other cosmetics. If you’re looking to spend less money on AFK Arena, using all the codes as they become available should be your main goal.

Redeeming codes can look complicated at first. It gets faster as you get the hang of it, however.

Head over to the official code redeem page of AFK Arena.

Enter your UID and tap on “Send Code.”

Launch AFK Arena and click on the arrow button next to Quests.

Open up your Mail and there should be a verification code.

Return back to the official redeem page and enter the verification code.

After completing the login process, you’ll be able to use the code you want by entering it into the “Enter Gift Code” box.

Press on the redeem button after entering the code and your rewards should arrive in your mailbox.

Here are the working AFK Arena codes.

All working AFK Arena Redemption codes

101nc107h – Earn 100 Diamonds and 100,000 Gold

– Earn 100 Diamonds and 100,000 Gold 311j4hw00d – Earn 100,000 Gold and 100 Diamonds

– Earn 100,000 Gold and 100 Diamonds afk888 – Earn 300 Diamonds, 20,000 Gold, and 100 Hero’s Essence

– Earn 300 Diamonds, 20,000 Gold, and 100 Hero’s Essence Badlijey666 – Earn 100 Diamonds and 100,000 Gold

– Earn 100 Diamonds and 100,000 Gold Ch3atc0de – Earn 100,000 Gold and 100 Diamonds

– Earn 100,000 Gold and 100 Diamonds ck4kjutz6k – Earn 300 Diamonds and 20 Soulstone (NEW)

– Earn 300 Diamonds and 20 Soulstone (NEW) d14m0nd5 – Earn 100,000 Gold and 100 Diamonds

– Earn 100,000 Gold and 100 Diamonds misevj66yi – Earn 60 Rare Hero Soulstones, 500 Diamonds, and five Common Hero Scrolls

– Earn 60 Rare Hero Soulstones, 500 Diamonds, and five Common Hero Scrolls PrinceofPersia – Earn 500 Diamonds, 500 Hero’s Essence, and 500,000 Gold Coins

– Earn 500 Diamonds, 500 Hero’s Essence, and 500,000 Gold Coins uf4shqjngq – Earn 30 Common Hero Scrolls

– Earn 30 Common Hero Scrolls xiaban886 – Earn five Large Crate of Hero EXP, 500 Diamonds, five Large Crate of Gold, and five Large Crate of Hero Essence

– Earn five Large Crate of Hero EXP, 500 Diamonds, five Large Crate of Gold, and five Large Crate of Hero Essence xmasl00t – Earn 100,000 Gold and 100 Diamonds

Expired AFK Arena Redemption codes