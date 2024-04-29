How long is Another Crab’s Treasure? Answered

Playing as an introverted hermit crab, Kril, in Another Crab’s Treasure, you embark on a quest to reclaim your lost shell at all costs—but how long will that quest take you?

While trying out various shells underwater, you will find one shell you can call home in this epic Soulslike adventure. The underwater journey in Another Crab’s Treasure involves dangerous underwater boss battles and making new friends while having your mightiest weapon, a fork, to help you achieve your goal. And the game will give you a decent helping of content to make this playthrough worth the modest time it takes to get through it.

How long does it take to beat Another Crab’s Treasure?

It’s not a big game to conquer. Image via Aggro Crab

Another’s Crab Treasure will take you around 13-14 hours to complete the game’s main story. However, if you like exploring the world and completing the side quests, earning a platinum trophy will take 18-20 hours while interacting with every corner of the aquatic world.

Fighting with your fork against mighty bosses like Topada and Megista will require heavy planning and a lot of shells to keep your health bar up. Usually, Souls and Soulslike games like Elden Ring or Bloodborne are infamous for their demanding boss battles. Still, the developers have taken an unconventional approach to their game, offering exciting choices for you to breeze through the game.

So, if you are one of those people who do not care much about the story and want to explore the game’s funny narrative, you can whip your pistol through the assist menu and finish the game in under 10 hours.

The pistol is a powerful weapon that can one-shot enemies, including bosses. However, you also have plenty of other options, such as tuning down enemy damage to have an easier time underwater so you’re not spending forever fighting one boss, and potentially moving on to the next game in your Steam Library.

