Another Crab's Treasure

Another Crab’s Treasure: How to get the Gun

Blam! Blam! Blam!
Adam Newell
Published: Apr 25, 2024 11:00 am

Another Crab’s Treasure might be a Soulslike on the surface, but it has some of the best accessibility options to help less-skilled players like me get through the game with ease. Above all, by far the best option is a literal Gun that can one-shot everything and anything.

The Gun isn’t available at the start, though, and it’s grayed out when you try to unlock it for the first time—for a reason. You need to get through a small portion of Another Crab’s Treasure before you can get it, but have no fear, it won’t take you very long.

How to unlock the Gun in Another Crab’s Treasure

To get the Gun in Another Crab’s Treasure, you must get far enough to unlock your first shell, the Soda Can, which you pick up before the first major boss fight.

After you get your first shell, the Gun automatically unlocks. To equip it, open the Settings menu and head to Assist Mode. At the bottom of the settings is an option to Give Kril a Gun. When you enable the option, you instantly equip the one-shot Gun and can mow down every enemy you encounter.

To use the Gun, press the Umami Charge button, which is X on an Xbox Controller or Left Ctrl on a keyboard, to blast anyone in your way. It makes the game far less challenging, but destroying enemies or a boss you were struggling with is pretty fun.

I don’t know if getting the Gun stops you from unlocking achievements, so if you’re an avid achievement hunter, maybe you should skip this weapon.

