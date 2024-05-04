Another Crab's Treasure: Kril the kermit crab
Image via Aggro Crab
Category:
Another Crab's Treasure

Speedrunners are beating this crab soulslike in under an hour

Aww shuck.
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|
Published: May 4, 2024 07:49 am

Speedrunners have been making huge strides this past week in Another Crab’s Treasure, delivering some shucking strats to beat the entire game in under an hour.

Recommended Videos

What’s more incredible is that this time, it is being completed in any percent category, which doesn’t allow speedrunners to equip the gun to help with most bosses. So, how on earth are they doing it?

If you have played this crab soulslike before or have run a speedrun before, then the answer is pretty obvious—glitches and reaching places you aren’t meant to be able to reach.

Watching parts of the speedrun as someone who completely played the game during launch, most of the tech being used makes sense. Using the Tennis Ball shell to use its speed boost to rush through stages and skip enemies is perfectly understandable to get between bosses. Still, I never could have anticipated some of the glitches being used.

Using the charge attack and jumping to give Kril a speed boost that lets him skip entire sections, glitches that completely go over parts of the map and skip sections, and specific shell pickups to deal massive damage despite never getting a weapon upgrade are all incredible to watch.

What is even more incredible is that this game has only been out for a week and seems to be completely broken in some areas. Flotsam Vale is completely skippable through timed jumps and making use of buggy terrain, and anyone who has played Another Crab’s Treasure will agree it’s the most annoying and confusing section to walk around, so I wish I knew about these skips for casual play.

It’s still early days, though, and I can’t wait to see what speedrunners find next.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Speedrunners love this new crab Soulslike—and have already found huge skips
crab wearing suit under water in a town in another crabs treasure
Category: Another Crab's Treasure
Another Crab's Treasure
Speedrunners love this new crab Soulslike—and have already found huge skips
Adam Newell Adam Newell Apr 30, 2024
Read Article Another Crab’s Treasure: How to defeat the Royal Shellsplitter
The Royal Shellsplitter is a scary looking boss.
Category: Another Crab's Treasure
Another Crab's Treasure
Another Crab’s Treasure: How to defeat the Royal Shellsplitter
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee Apr 30, 2024
Read Article Another Crab’s Treasure: All bosses and locations
Nephro boss in Another Crab's Treasure
Category: Another Crab's Treasure
Another Crab's Treasure
Another Crab’s Treasure: All bosses and locations
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Apr 30, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Speedrunners love this new crab Soulslike—and have already found huge skips
crab wearing suit under water in a town in another crabs treasure
Category: Another Crab's Treasure
Another Crab's Treasure
Speedrunners love this new crab Soulslike—and have already found huge skips
Adam Newell Adam Newell Apr 30, 2024
Read Article Another Crab’s Treasure: How to defeat the Royal Shellsplitter
The Royal Shellsplitter is a scary looking boss.
Category: Another Crab's Treasure
Another Crab's Treasure
Another Crab’s Treasure: How to defeat the Royal Shellsplitter
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee Apr 30, 2024
Read Article Another Crab’s Treasure: All bosses and locations
Nephro boss in Another Crab's Treasure
Category: Another Crab's Treasure
Another Crab's Treasure
Another Crab’s Treasure: All bosses and locations
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Apr 30, 2024
Author
Adam Newell
Assigning Editor. In 2015, Adam graduated from the University of Aberystwyth with a bachelor's in Media and Communications. Working in the industry for over ten years. If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.