Another Crab’s Treasure: How to defeat the Royal Shellsplitter

The Royal Shellsplitter may seem like one of the more formidable foes in Another’s Crab Treasure, but don’t be intimidated by his scary appearance; he isn’t that frightening. This boss is actually easy to beat if you can counter his main abilities.

He’s one of the earliest bosses that you can encounter in Another Crab’s Treasure, but we would not recommend fighting him until you’ve secured a shell by defeating Nephro. If you’re one of those hardcore Soulslike lovers, however, you can proceed with the complex challenge of beating this boss with clean dodges and your mighty fork. Here’s how you can do that.

How to beat the Royal Shellsplitter in Another’s Crab Treasure

The boss battle music is a banger. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find the Royal Shellsplitter, you must locate the red flipper underwater while going towards the Slacktide castle. Turn left to find him roaming near the small sand castles. You can immediately start the fight by poking him with your fork.

The Royal Shellsplitter boss has three main abilities:

Close-range ground pound: He uses his weapon to pound on the ground consecutively. The best way to avoid this ability is to dodge to the sides and poke his back. Long-range weapon pound: The boss rarely uses this ability, but he will use it more frequently if you go away or backward-roll dodge his ability. A side dodge can easily avoid it. Fear: The Royal Shellsplitter’s special ability allows him to use his weapon and growl at you occasionally to strike fear in you. Once the fear meter is full, Kril won’t be able to attack for a few seconds. You can maintain your distance and close in when he has completed performing the ability.

Like the Magista boss fight, the Royal Shellsplitter also has a grab ability in which he grabs you and flings you into his weapon, taking out more than half of your health. This unique ability could be fatal, so you must watch out and keep your distance from the boss.

Tip: There’s a reason why they call him the Shellspillter: Don’t get under his weapon, which can break your shell and leave you vulnerable in the boss battle.

If you take a huge hit, don’t be afraid of using Heartkelps to restore your health. While chipping away with a combination of your usual and charged attacks, maintain the stagger bar and use it to stun the boss. After stunning the boss, you can sneak in and damage him without any problem.

Of course, you can always pull out your pistol through the game’s menu, but where’s the fun in that? Take down the boss and get a clawsome reward of Clothesclaw, which can be traded for 1,000 Microplastics. If you have trouble facing other mid-game bosses like Grovekeeper Topoda, you can look at our guide for that fight, too.

