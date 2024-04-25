Another Crab’s Treasure: How to get Stainless Relics and upgrade your fork

In most Soulslikes, you can upgrade your weapons for additional damage. The same is true in Another Crab’s Treasure, where you can upgrade your primary melee weapon—your trusty, rusty fork.

Recommended Videos

To upgrade your fork in Another Crab’s Treasure, you need to progress to a certain location in the game. You have to first defeat the Duchess Magista, but once you’ve reached the shining city of New Carcinia, the ability to level up your melee weapon becomes available to you.

Where to upgrade your fork in Another Crab’s Treasure, explained

Look for a giant crab directly next to the Moon Snail Shell. Screenshot by Dot Esports You can upgrade your fork by speaking to Hammerhead. Screenshot by Dot Esports

New Carcinia has two levels: the Upper and Lower Crusts. To upgrade your weapon in Another Crab’s Treasure, you’ll want to head to the Lower Crust and speak to Hammerhead whose location is pinned on the map above. He can be found directly next to the Moon Snail Shell found in the center of the undercity. Hammerhead is one of the four NPCs you’ll be required to speak to before you can progress the story, so you’ll likely come across him naturally while making your way through the game.

After speaking to him, select the Upgrade Fork option. Whenever you want to upgrade your fork in Another Crab’s Treasure, you’ll need to fork over (pun intended) a rare item called Stainless Relic. And with each upgrade, you’ll need an additional relic. The first upgrade requires one relic, the second two, and so on and so forth.

Video by Dot Esports

Upgrading your fork adds damage, increasing your attack stat by whatever level you’re fork is. Leveling it to level two, for example, adds two points of attack, while upgrading to level four grants you four attack points. You can upgrade your fork a total of five times through Hammerhead.

Improving your fork isn’t the only way to upgrade your attack stat; certain shells in the game will give you added attack, or you can level up Kril with Microplastics and increase the stat at a Moon Snail Shell.

Where to find Stainless Relics in Another Crab’s Treasure

Stainless Relics are very hard to come by in Another Crab’s Treasure; there are only 15 Stainless Relics in the game. You can find them in your journey through the great big blue in a number of ways:

Defeating certain bosses.

Purchasing it from Prawnathan at the Prawn Shop in the Lower Crust of New Carcinia. Prawnathan only has one Stainless Relic, and he’ll only part ways with it for 5,000 Microplastics.

Finding it in clam chests in hidden areas around the ocean.

Gold items on the ground.

Stainless Relics appear in your inventory, in the “Junk” menu. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can view the number of Stainless Relics in your possession by opening your inventory (Escape key on PC or the menu button on controller, then scroll over to the “Junk” tab). Once you’ve collected enough of the item, head on down to Hammerhead and get ready for a new and improved fork.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more