Another Crab’s Treasure: Magista, Tyrant of Slacktide boss fight guide

On your journey to fight underwater pollution in Another Crab’s Treasure, your Hermit crab Kril eventually faces a poweful boss called Magista, Tyrant of Slacktide.

Recommended Videos

Magista relies heavily on gunk, and you must be quick with your dodges if you want to make it through the fight unscathed. If gunk builds up on you, it causes periodic health loss and reduces your movement speed, making you easy prey.

If you play your cards right, though, it should be a piece of cake. So, here’s how to defeat Magista, Tyrant of Slacktide in Another Crab’s Treasure.

How to beat Magista, Tyrant of Slacktide in Another Crab’s Treasure

Avoid the gunk. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your choice of shell makes a big difference when you’re facing any boss in Another Crab’s Treasure. You can purchase shells from Shellfish Desires, or you’ll find Soda Can shells spread around the arena. They’re quite helpful, because their ability, Fizzle, releases a cluster of bubbles that damages the boss when she approaches them. It also makes you jump backwards, so you can use it defensively as a get-out-of-jail-free card if the boss gets too close.

There are also Teacup shells near the boss fight arena, and a Coconut shell outside the chamber that lets you quickly roll into the boss. It’s useful when you need to dodge one of her ranged attacks or close the gap, and you can deal decent damage with this shell.

Tip: The Soda Can’s Fizzle ability has a short cast time, but if you’re hit while casting, it cancels the ability. Thus, make sure to use it after making space between you and the boss, then lead her into your bubbles to deal damage.

Now, it’s time to tackle the boss. Magista loves using her Flail, and she occasionally flings it toward you. When it strikes the ground, it leaves behind black ooze. Stay far away from the black ooze.

If you step in the ooze, it builds up the Gunked status, which you can see at the bottom your screen. If the bar fills up, you get Gunked. When you’re Gunked, your health slowly ticks down and you move slower. To avoid it, use your normal dodge ability and keep an active eye on the gunk meter so it doesn’t fill up to the brim. Moreover, I recommend jump-attacking to avoid stacking the Gunked effect, or step away from the black ooze to decrease your gunk meter.

Megista will frequently swing at you and vomit black ooze on you whenever you get too close to her. Your best action here is to roll backward and look for a window to get back into the fight. If you do end up taking damage, remember to heal yourself to stay at a safe amount of health.

Teapot shell is one of the best shells for defence. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like other boss fights, the yellow stagger bar is your best friend. To charge the stagger bar, keep attacking or blocking attacks at a consistent pace, and when the bar fills up, it will allow you to stun the boss and deal significant damage without any resistance.

Megista’s Flail also breaks pillars in the arena, which happens when she’s under half health. She spins her Flail in a circle and deal damage to anyone who comes in her range. You can dodge the ability by rolling backward. Once she breaks the pillars, you’ll have more space to dodge and attack her.

One of Megista’s nastiest abilities makes her throw an orb. It’s very dangerous and can even one-shot you. Evade this attack by dodging to the side of the arena after she starts swinging. If the attack is one-shotting you and you’re struggling, consider investing more points into Vitality by spending microplastics at Moon Snail Shells to increase your survivability.

Rewards for beating Magista, Tyrant of Slacktide in Another Crab’s Treasure

Adaptation doesn’t require a shell to perform. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After defeating Magista, you get the Royal Wave Adaptation. The ability swipes a massive crab claw that damages enemies in front of you and makes them take more damage from all sources. You also get Purple crystals and microplastics.

Next, check out our guides to the Topoda and Nephro bosses in Another Crab’s Treasure.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more