How to heal in Another Crab’s Treasure

Another Crab’s Treasure isn’t kind when it comes to damage dealt to your poor little hermit crab and forces you to heal constantly throughout the campaign after taking chunks of damage.

Recommended Videos

Learning how to heal can be a bit tough, since the game doesn’t tell you how to do it until during the first boss fight, but it can be hard to see a single line of text when you have other things to worry about.

Don’t worry, though. Healing is easy and can be done with a single button press.

How do you restore health in Another Crab’s Treasure?

Pod Up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To heal in Another Crab’s Treasure, you need to find Heartkelp Pod, which can be found in numerous places when traveling as little green heart plants. You can only carry a maximum of three of these at a time at the start of your journey, and the amount you have is always on the bottom right of your screen beside the green heart symbol.

So long as you have one Heartkelp Pod on hand, you can press up on the D-Pad anytime to heal Kril. But you can’t heal when your crab is damaged or knocked down, so make sure to heal when you’re safe.

When you heal Kril, he does a little animation that leaves him open to attacks. So make sure you heal when sure you won’t take damage. Otherwise, you might end up with a dead crab on your hands.

Because you are limited to three heals early into the game, boss fights are particularly tricky. Don’t rely on healing; instead, learn to dodge and block foes’ hits; otherwise, you won’t last long in the later levels.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more