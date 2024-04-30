Another Crab’s Treasure: All bosses and locations

Boss fights are the soul of Soulslike games like Another Crab’s Treasure, so you can expect a lot of genetically gifted enemies waiting for you underwater. If you are looking for a list of all Another Crab’s Treasure bosses and their exact locations, you have landed in the right place.

All bosses and their locations in Another Crab’s Treasure, listed

There are a total of 18 bosses you can challenge in Another Crab’s Treasure, and we have listed all of them, including mandatory and optional ones, in separate tables for your convenience.

All mandatory bosses in Another Crab’s Treasure

The final boss is awaiting you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

These are story bosses that can’t be avoided if you want to progress through Another Crab’s Treasure’s campaign. Each drops a crucial reward for your journey, whether a piece of the map, Adaptations, or other things. Some bosses have two phases, so be prepared for a long fight.

Boss name Location Nephro, Captain of the Guard The Shallows, near the castle Magista, Tyrant of Slacktide Inside Slacktide castle Diseased Licenthrope Expired Grove, at the entrance Heikea, Intimidation Crab Expired Grove, Village Gates Pagurus, the Ravenous The Sands Between, at the entrance Ceviche Sisters Flotsam Vale, near the Shipping Port Voltai, the Accumulator Flotsam Vale, Mag-Rail Platform Roland, Venture Crabitalist The Mouth of the Drain Petroch, the False Moon The Unfathom Inkerton, Crab Hunter The Unfathom Praya Dubia, the Ocean’s Agony The Old Ocean Praya Dubia, the Final Scream (second phase) The Old Ocean Camtscha, the Bleached King The Old Ocean Camtscha, Reborn The Old Ocean Firth, the Crab Who Stole the Whorl (Final boss) Trash Island Firth, Avatar of Waste (Final boss, second phase) Trash Island

All optional bosses in Another Crab’s Treasure

Split some shells, but it’s optional. Screenshot by Dot Esports

These are bosses you can avoid without getting stuck in the campaign. That said, defeating some of them can be extremely rewarding, so I’d recommend not skipping them.

Boss name Location Royal Shellsplitter The Shallows Curled Carbonara Connolsseur Expired Grove Grovekeeper Topoda Expired Grove The Consortium Flotsam Vale Scuttling Sludge Steamroller Flotsam Val

Since you plan on taking on some boss fights, we recommend bringing a lot of Heartkelp Pods and—if you want to make the fights easy—the Gun.

