Screenshot by Dot Esports
Another Crab’s Treasure: All bosses and locations

Scour the pollution.
Boss fights are the soul of Soulslike games like Another Crab’s Treasure, so you can expect a lot of genetically gifted enemies waiting for you underwater. If you are looking for a list of all Another Crab’s Treasure bosses and their exact locations, you have landed in the right place. 

All bosses and their locations in Another Crab’s Treasure, listed

There are a total of 18 bosses you can challenge in Another Crab’s Treasure, and we have listed all of them, including mandatory and optional ones, in separate tables for your convenience. 

All mandatory bosses in Another Crab’s Treasure

Firth, Avatar of Boss in Another Crab's Treasure
Screenshot by Dot Esports

These are story bosses that can’t be avoided if you want to progress through Another Crab’s Treasure’s campaign. Each drops a crucial reward for your journey, whether a piece of the map, Adaptations, or other things. Some bosses have two phases, so be prepared for a long fight.

Boss nameLocation
Nephro, Captain of the GuardThe Shallows, near the castle
Magista, Tyrant of SlacktideInside Slacktide castle
Diseased LicenthropeExpired Grove, at the entrance
Heikea, Intimidation CrabExpired Grove, Village Gates
Pagurus, the RavenousThe Sands Between, at the entrance
Ceviche SistersFlotsam Vale, near the Shipping Port
Voltai, the AccumulatorFlotsam Vale, Mag-Rail Platform
Roland, Venture CrabitalistThe Mouth of the Drain
Petroch, the False MoonThe Unfathom
Inkerton, Crab HunterThe Unfathom
Praya Dubia, the Ocean’s AgonyThe Old Ocean
Praya Dubia, the Final Scream (second phase)The Old Ocean
Camtscha, the Bleached KingThe Old Ocean
Camtscha, RebornThe Old Ocean
Firth, the Crab Who Stole the Whorl (Final boss)Trash Island
Firth, Avatar of Waste (Final boss, second phase)Trash Island

All optional bosses in Another Crab’s Treasure

Royal Shellsplitter in Another Crab's Treasure
Screenshot by Dot Esports

These are bosses you can avoid without getting stuck in the campaign. That said, defeating some of them can be extremely rewarding, so I’d recommend not skipping them. 

Boss nameLocation
Royal ShellsplitterThe Shallows
Curled Carbonara ConnolsseurExpired Grove
Grovekeeper TopodaExpired Grove
The ConsortiumFlotsam Vale
Scuttling Sludge SteamrollerFlotsam Val

Since you plan on taking on some boss fights, we recommend bringing a lot of Heartkelp Pods and—if you want to make the fights easy—the Gun

