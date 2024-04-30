Another Crab’s Treasure: All bosses and locations

Boss fights are the soul of Soulslike games like Another Crab’s Treasure, so you can expect a lot of genetically gifted enemies waiting for you underwater. If you are looking for a list of all Another Crab’s Treasure bosses and their exact locations, you have landed in the right place.
All bosses and their locations in Another Crab’s Treasure, listed
There are a total of 18 bosses you can challenge in Another Crab’s Treasure, and we have listed all of them, including mandatory and optional ones, in separate tables for your convenience.
All mandatory bosses in Another Crab’s Treasure
These are story bosses that can’t be avoided if you want to progress through Another Crab’s Treasure’s campaign. Each drops a crucial reward for your journey, whether a piece of the map, Adaptations, or other things. Some bosses have two phases, so be prepared for a long fight.
|Boss name
|Location
|Nephro, Captain of the Guard
|The Shallows, near the castle
|Magista, Tyrant of Slacktide
|Inside Slacktide castle
|Diseased Licenthrope
|Expired Grove, at the entrance
|Heikea, Intimidation Crab
|Expired Grove, Village Gates
|Pagurus, the Ravenous
|The Sands Between, at the entrance
|Ceviche Sisters
|Flotsam Vale, near the Shipping Port
|Voltai, the Accumulator
|Flotsam Vale, Mag-Rail Platform
|Roland, Venture Crabitalist
|The Mouth of the Drain
|Petroch, the False Moon
|The Unfathom
|Inkerton, Crab Hunter
|The Unfathom
|Praya Dubia, the Ocean’s Agony
|The Old Ocean
|Praya Dubia, the Final Scream (second phase)
|The Old Ocean
|Camtscha, the Bleached King
|The Old Ocean
|Camtscha, Reborn
|The Old Ocean
|Firth, the Crab Who Stole the Whorl (Final boss)
|Trash Island
|Firth, Avatar of Waste (Final boss, second phase)
|Trash Island
All optional bosses in Another Crab’s Treasure
These are bosses you can avoid without getting stuck in the campaign. That said, defeating some of them can be extremely rewarding, so I’d recommend not skipping them.
|Boss name
|Location
|Royal Shellsplitter
|The Shallows
|Curled Carbonara Connolsseur
|Expired Grove
|Grovekeeper Topoda
|Expired Grove
|The Consortium
|Flotsam Vale
|Scuttling Sludge Steamroller
|Flotsam Val
Since you plan on taking on some boss fights, we recommend bringing a lot of Heartkelp Pods and—if you want to make the fights easy—the Gun.