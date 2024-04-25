Another Crab’s Treasure: All Adaptations and where to get them

Throughout Another Crab’s Treasure, you can find eight powerful abilities known as Adaptations that can turn the tide of any battle or even have certain uses in the overworld to explore hidden areas.

You unlock your first Adaptation around two hours into the game, depending on skill level, when you face off against the major first boss of The Shallows. While you can find most Adaptations by defeating specific campaign and secret bosses, a few are hidden in the overworld.

Collecting all eight is an achievement, so for the completionists, knowing where to look is vital to collecting them all in Another Crab’s Treasure.

All Adaptation locations in Another Crab’s Treasure

Bobbit Trap Adaptation

Bobbit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Location: The Sands Between. Head West to find a bunch of Bobbit enemies on a cliff. The Adaptation is at the top.

Use: No practical use outside of battle.

Bubble Bullet Adaptation

Bubbles. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Location: Defeat the Creviche Sisters in Flotsam Vale.

Use: No practical use outside of battle.

Electrocute Adaptation

Location: Defeat Voltai at Flotsam Vale. This Adaptation is story related, so it can’t be missed.

Use: Can be used on unpowered crab statues with red eyes to unlock secret areas.

Mantis Punch Adaptation

Location: Defeat Topoda, a secret boss at Expired Grove.

Use: Can be used to destroy purple Umami blocks to unlock new areas.

Royal Wave Adaptation

Location: Defeat Duchess Magista boss at The Shallows.

Use: No practical use outside of battle.

Snail Sanctum Adaptation

Location: Defeat Petroch, the False Moon boss at The Unfathom

Use: Using it unlocks one of the 69 shells needed for all shells achievement.

Tactical Tentacle Adaptation

Location: Defeat the secret boss Consortium, which is found in Flotsam Vale, but you need to go through a secret area in Expired Grove to reach it.

Use: No practical use outside of battle.

??? Adaptation

Location: We haven’t found the eighth Adaptation yet, but we will update the article once we have.

Use: TBC

