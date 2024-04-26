Another Crab’s Treasure: Best places to farm Microplastics

In Another Crab’s Treasure, you level up by collecting Microplastics from fallen enemies. While you don’t have to grind Microplastics to get through the game, there is a method you can use if you want a few extra levels.

Here’s the best place to farm Microplastics in Another Crab’s Treasure.

Best place to farm Microplastics in Another Crab’s Treasure

Look at all that XP. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best place to farm Microplastics in Another Crab’s Treasure early in the game is the very first area you visit: Cave of Respite.

Remember when you first started playing, and you had to run away from all those crabs because you didn’t even have a weapon? Yup, that’s the best zone for farming Microplastics early on.

I’m pretty sure the game wanted to lock this area out, but you can still re-enter it if you time your jumps and swimming just right. Here’s how to return to the first area with all the crabs.

Make sure you do a running jump. Screenshot by Dot Esports This is where you should land. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Go to the Cave of Respite Moon Shell (this will be your save spot). Jump to the platform next to the Moon Shell (on the right of it if you are looking at the entrance). Normally, your jump won’t be able to reach the platform but if you do a running jump from the Moon Shell platform, you can make it. From the last platform, keep going forward and do another long running jump to reach the platform opposite the ramp-looking rock at the bottom. From the platform you landed on, keep going forward until you see the net you used to escape from the crabs. Climb up the rope and drop down into the next area. Enjoy killing all the crabs (especially now that you have a weapon and a Shell) for some sweet extra Microplastics.

Even if you let the crabs attack you directly, they don’t do a lot of damage, not to mention, you can heal if things get too hectic (and they probably won’t).

How many Microplastics do you get from the Cave of Respite in Another Crab’s Treasure?

Were you the guys that attacked me at the beginning of the game? Screenshot by Dot Esports

After a couple of runs through the Cave or Respite, I counted a total of 15 crabs, which gave a total of 255 Microplastics. While this may not sound like a lot, it’s a great way to get a couple of extra levels early on. Not to mention, a loop around the Cave of Respite takes about five minutes, so it’s not a huge time-sink.

Do you need to grind Microplastics in Another Crab’s Treasure?

Honestly, you don’t. While you definitely notice a difference if you grind a few levels a bit, you won’t miss out on much if you just level up as you go through the story. Even if you boost your Resistance stats by five levels, you still have to dodge and block attacks to get through most boss encounters.

In the end, while it’s not necessary, it’s good to have a reliable spot in Another Crab’s Treasure to grind a few levels.

