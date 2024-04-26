Another Crab's Treasure Kril standing there looking sad
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Another Crab's Treasure

Another Crab’s Treasure: Best places to farm Microplastics

Plastic pursuit.
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
|
Published: Apr 26, 2024 06:47 am

In Another Crab’s Treasure, you level up by collecting Microplastics from fallen enemies. While you don’t have to grind Microplastics to get through the game, there is a method you can use if you want a few extra levels.

Recommended Videos

Here’s the best place to farm Microplastics in Another Crab’s Treasure.

Best place to farm Microplastics in Another Crab’s Treasure

A crab in a can fighting a bigger crab
Look at all that XP. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best place to farm Microplastics in Another Crab’s Treasure early in the game is the very first area you visit: Cave of Respite.

Remember when you first started playing, and you had to run away from all those crabs because you didn’t even have a weapon? Yup, that’s the best zone for farming Microplastics early on. 

I’m pretty sure the game wanted to lock this area out, but you can still re-enter it if you time your jumps and swimming just right. Here’s how to return to the first area with all the crabs.

  1. Go to the Cave of Respite Moon Shell (this will be your save spot).
  2. Jump to the platform next to the Moon Shell (on the right of it if you are looking at the entrance). Normally, your jump won’t be able to reach the platform but if you do a running jump from the Moon Shell platform, you can make it.
  3. From the last platform, keep going forward and do another long running jump to reach the platform opposite the ramp-looking rock at the bottom. 
  4. From the platform you landed on, keep going forward until you see the net you used to escape from the crabs
  5. Climb up the rope and drop down into the next area.
  6. Enjoy killing all the crabs (especially now that you have a weapon and a Shell) for some sweet extra Microplastics.

Even if you let the crabs attack you directly, they don’t do a lot of damage, not to mention, you can heal if things get too hectic (and they probably won’t).

How many Microplastics do you get from the Cave of Respite in Another Crab’s Treasure?

Another Crab's Treasure Kril is fighting crabs
Were you the guys that attacked me at the beginning of the game? Screenshot by Dot Esports

After a couple of runs through the Cave or Respite, I counted a total of 15 crabs, which gave a total of 255 Microplastics. While this may not sound like a lot, it’s a great way to get a couple of extra levels early on. Not to mention, a loop around the Cave of Respite takes about five minutes, so it’s not a huge time-sink.

Do you need to grind Microplastics in Another Crab’s Treasure?

Honestly, you don’t. While you definitely notice a difference if you grind a few levels a bit, you won’t miss out on much if you just level up as you go through the story. Even if you boost your Resistance stats by five levels, you still have to dodge and block attacks to get through most boss encounters.

In the end, while it’s not necessary, it’s good to have a reliable spot in Another Crab’s Treasure to grind a few levels.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Is Another Crab’s Treasure on PS5 or PS4? Answered
Another Crab's Treasure: Kril the kermit crab
Category: Another Crab's Treasure
Another Crab's Treasure
Is Another Crab’s Treasure on PS5 or PS4? Answered
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Apr 26, 2024
Read Article Another Crab’s Treasure: How to beat Nephro, Captain of the Guard boss
Nephro the boss is getting ready for an attack
Category: Another Crab's Treasure
Another Crab's Treasure
Another Crab’s Treasure: How to beat Nephro, Captain of the Guard boss
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Apr 26, 2024
Read Article Another Crab’s Treasure: How to defeat Topoda and get the Mantis Punch ability
Crab fights its foes away
Category: Another Crab's Treasure
Another Crab's Treasure
Another Crab’s Treasure: How to defeat Topoda and get the Mantis Punch ability
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee Apr 25, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Is Another Crab’s Treasure on PS5 or PS4? Answered
Another Crab's Treasure: Kril the kermit crab
Category: Another Crab's Treasure
Another Crab's Treasure
Is Another Crab’s Treasure on PS5 or PS4? Answered
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Apr 26, 2024
Read Article Another Crab’s Treasure: How to beat Nephro, Captain of the Guard boss
Nephro the boss is getting ready for an attack
Category: Another Crab's Treasure
Another Crab's Treasure
Another Crab’s Treasure: How to beat Nephro, Captain of the Guard boss
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Apr 26, 2024
Read Article Another Crab’s Treasure: How to defeat Topoda and get the Mantis Punch ability
Crab fights its foes away
Category: Another Crab's Treasure
Another Crab's Treasure
Another Crab’s Treasure: How to defeat Topoda and get the Mantis Punch ability
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee Apr 25, 2024
Author
Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.