A screenshot from Another Crab's Treasure showing Kril jumping up with his fork above his head. He wears a Tin Can on his back.
Category:
Another Crab's Treasure

Another Crab’s Treasure: All shells, abilities, and locations

The game's 69 shells come in all shapes and sizes.
Rachel Samples
  and 
Adam Newell
|
Published: Apr 25, 2024 11:00 am

Shells come in all shapes and sizes in Another Crab’s Treasure, and the best part is most of them aren’t even shells. As you venture throughout the Shallows and beyond, you’ll come across a variety of “homes” that protect Kril and assist in combat.

Each shell has a defense level and a weight, which determines your dodge and movement speeds. Most of the shells you find in game also offer an ability with an effect that can help you in combat. There are a total of 69 shells in Another Crab’s Treasure, and you’ll need to find each one before it appears in your collection.

The full collection of shells in Another Crab's Treasure. There are a total of 69 shells, including rubber duckies, tennis balls, tissue boxes, and other random mundane objects.
The entire collection of shells in Another Crab’s Treasure. Screenshot by Dot Esports

But you can’t find every shell at the start of the game. Certain shells spawn in specific areas you can reach only as you progress through the game, meaning many of the entries on this list will be withheld from you at the start of your journey. But for those who are curious to see what’s on offer further into the game, here are all the shells in Another Crab’s Treasure, their stats, where you can find them, and the names and effects of their unique abilities.

Full list of shells and abilities in Another Crab’s Treasure

Shell imageNameStatsDescriptionAbility and effectLocation
The soda can from Another Crabs treasure, a pink shiny canSoda CanDEF: 30
Weight: M		A popular shell due to its sturdiness and simplicity. Indecipherable markings line the outside.Fizzle: Releases pressurized air to push enemies away in a cone.The Shallows
The Bottle Cap shell from Another Crabs treasure, a blue capBottle CapDEF: 20
Weight: S		Plastic armor favored by Slacktide’s light infantry.Pop Off: A surprise strike from your shell that launches the enemy in front of you.The Shallows
An in-game image of Tin Can from Another Crab's Treasure, showing the stats of the Tin Can shellTin CanDEF: 40
Weight: M
Bonus: +1 RES		A sturdier version of the colorful metal shells often worn by young hermits.Shellshock: Transmute your Umami into a bolt of lightning, electrifying your shell.The Shallows
An in-game image of the Shot Glass from Another Crab's Treasure, showing the stats of the Shot Glass shellShot GlassDEF: 70
Weight: S
Bonus: +3 ATK		Once worn by denizens of The Grove, this shell can withstand seemingly any single hit but quickly falls to pieces afterwards.Shards: Summons retaliatory glass shards that last for as long as you continue to block.The Shallows
An in-game image of the Banana Peel from Another Crab's Treasure's Shell Collection pageBanana PeelDEF: 10
Weight: S		A husk of a once-delicious plant, now mostly useful for comedic effect.Munch: Consume some Shell Health to restore Kril’s health.The Shallows
An in-game image of the Party Hat from Another Crab's Treasure, showing the stats of the Party Hat shellParty HatDEF: 20
Weight: S
Bonus: +2 MSG		A colorful paper cone, perhaps once wielded as the tip of a spear. Party Time!: A small blast of confetti that deals damage and interrupts enemies.The Shallows, Pufferfish drops
An in-game image of the Coconut from Another Crab's Treasure, showing the stats of the Coconut shellCoconutDEF: 35
Weight: L		A fragmented piece of a coconut, its insides long since devoured.Rollout: Roll forward at high speed to cover long distances quickly or smack into your enemies.The Shallows – Slacktide
An in-game image of the Tea Cup shell from Another Crab's Treasure, showing the stats of an upside down Tea CupTeacupDEF: 40
Weight: S		Intriguing designs line this fragile shell, depicting flora unknown to any land beneath the waves.Morning Buzz: A jolt from a warm beverage that increases attack speed for a short duration.The Shallows – Duchess’ Chambers (After Moon Snail Cave)
The Sauce Nozzle, a green cap with red sauce coming out of it, in Another Crab's Treasure.Sauce NozzleDEF: 25
Weight: S		Residue if a painful venom lines the outside of this armor.Twist Top: Twist the currents around you to spin a high velocity, damaging any enemy hit by the vortex.New Carcinia – Reef’s Edge
A screenshot from Another Crab's Treasure showing the thimble shell and its statsThimbleDEF: 40
Weight: M
Bonus: +1 RES		A lightweight shell often equipped by highwaymen seeking to ambush traders on their way to the reefs.Fortify: Grants your shell invincibility from the next three hits it blocks.New Carcinia – Reef’s Edge
A bebop cup, an upside-down paper cup with a blue and green swirly design.Bebop CupDEF: 25
Weight: S
Bonus: +3 ATK		While less sturdy than its plastic counterparts, this shell’s trendy design makes it well sough-after in the reef.Juggernaut: For a brief duration, withstand all interrupts and knockdowns from enemy attacks, even while not blocking.Flotsam Vale
The Tennis Ball shell from Another Crab's Treasure, a tennis ball with a hole in one side.Tennis BallDEF: 35
Weight: M		A soft, bright hemisphere, perhaps designed to imitate marimo.Rollout: Roll forward at high speed to cover long distances quickly or smack into your enemies.New Carcinia – Reef’s Edge
The F shell, a "F" key cap, from Another Crab's TreasureFDEF: 30
Weight: S
Bonus: +2 ATK		A token in support of New Carcinia’s military, intended to pay one’s respects to fallen soldiers.Pop Off: A surprise strike from your shell that launches the enemy in front of you.New Carcinia – Above Shellfish Desires
A mason jar in Another Crab's Treasure, a short glass jar that is upside down.Mason JarDEF: 35
Weight: M		A simple container for storing everything from preserved food to cartoon figurines. Shards: Summons retaliatory glass shards that last for as long as you continue to block.Expired Grove
A salt shaker with a jagged edge on the bottom. Salt ShakerDEF: 10
Weight: S
Bonus: +3 ATK
+3 MSG		When emptied into the ocean, the substance in this container dissolves, with seemingly no effect.Shards: Summons retaliatory glass shards that last for as long as you continue to block.Flotsam Vale
A screenshot from Another Crab's Treasure showing the Conchiglie shell and its statsConchiglieDEF: 10
Weight: S
Bonus: +1 MSG		This sorry excuse for a shell became flaccid and rubbery as soon as it entered the water. What’s the point? Munch: Consume some Shell Health to restore Kril’s health.Purchase from Shellfish Desires
Bartholomew, a rubber ducky with a pirate hat, in Another Crab's TreasureBartholomewDEF: 40
Weight: S
Bonus: +5 ATK		Captures the likeness of a legendary pirate who once terrorized the Shallows.Bombs Away!: Eject upwards from your shell and detonate it, dealing massive damage to enemies in the blast radius.Purchase from Shellfish Desires
A broken disco ball in Another Crab's TreasureDisco BallDEF: 25
Weight: M
Bonus: +5 MSG		Staring deep into the shell causes an inscrutable yet utterly pathetic smile to cross your face.Twinkle: Summon a slow-moving, damaging projectile of pure Umami.The Sands Between. North, look for a big boombox with raving crabs
A pink, upside-down baby shoe with white laces and soles. Baby ShoeDEF: 15
Weight: L
Bonus: +5 ATK		A piece of protective armor, never worn by its intended host.Another Chance: Activate to receive another chance at life as long as the shell remains equipped upon death.Purchase from Shellfish Desires
A hermit crab shell with a menacing face on the side, a shout-out to Slowbro from PokemonLil’ BroDEF: 35
Weight: L
Bonus: +8 MSG		A natural seashell with a menacing face carved in.Juggernaut: For a brief duration, withstand all interrupts and knockdowns from enemy attacks, even while not blocking.Purchase from Shellfish Desires
A blue Matryoshka doll in Another Crab's Treasure. It wears pink clothes and has blonde hair.Matryoshka (L)DEF: 40
Weight: L		A ritualistic depiction of a family that has devoured each other whole.Decoy: Abandons your shell and causes enemies to attack it instead for a brief time.Purchase from Shellfish Desires
A smaller Matryoshka doll in Another Crab's Treasure. It wears pink and blue clothes and has blonde hair.Matryoshka (M)DEF: 30
Weight: M		A ritualistic depiction of a family that has devoured each other whole.Decoy: Abandons your shell and causes enemies to attack it instead for a brief time.Gained by using Decoy from Matryoshka (L)
The smallest Matryoshka doll in Another Crab's Treasure. It wears orange clothing and has blonde hair.Matryoshka (S)DEF: 20
Weight: S		A ritualistic depiction of a family that has devoured each other whole.Decoy: Abandons your shell and causes enemies to attack it instead for a brief time.Gained by using Decoy from Matryoshka (M)
A beige shuttlecock in Another Crab's TreasureShuttlecockDEF: 15
Weight: S
Bonus: +4 ATK		The holes in the side increase both mobility and vision. A shell well-suited for guerrilla combat.Twist Top: Twist the currents around you to spin a high velocity, damaging any enemy hit by the vortex.Purchase from Shellfish Desires
The Felix Cube shell, what resembles a colorful rubix cube, in Another Crab's Treasure.Felix CubeDEF: 25
Weight: L
Bonus: +3 ATK		A diabolical puzzle said to bring about calamity if it is ever solved.Twist Top: Twist the currents around you to spin a high velocity, damaging any enemy hit by the vortex.Purchase from Shellfish Desires
A piggy bank shell in Another Crab's TreasurePiggy BankDEF: 40
Weight: L
Bonus: +3 MSG		A brittle container holding relics of the old economy. The only thing these reflective coins are good for now is checking your makeup. Decoy: Abandons your shell and causes enemies to attack it instead for a brief time.Purchase from Shellfish Desires
An upside down bronze trophy, a shell in Another Crab's TreasureTrophyDEF: 20
Weight: L
Bonus: +5 MSG		A gorgeous eating bowl often seen at upper-class banquets.Party Time!: A small blast of confetti that deals damage and interrupts enemies.Purchase from Shellfish Desires
A screenshot of a red Imposter shell from Another Crab's Treasure, a throwback to Among UsImpostorDEF: 45
Weight: M		A plush visage of a legendary traitor.Smokescreen: Your Umami becomes a dense cloud of ink that causes enemies to lose track of you.Purchase from Shellfish Desires
A screenshot from Another Crab's Treasure showing the a red solo cup and its statsLil’ Red CupDEF: 30
Weight: S		Bright red armor used in warrior rituals such as “Rage Cage,” wherein many crabs are pitted against each other in a life or death fight.Drunken Claw: A risky technique that increases ATK for a brief time, but worsens your dodge roll and dulls your senses.The Sands Between
The Wafer Cone shell and its stats page from Another Crab's Treasure. The Wafer cone resembles an upside down ice cream coneWafer ConeDEF: 25
Weight: M		An ingenious shell design, both protective and edible! What will they think of next?Freeze: Freeze the water around you, slowing down your enemies.Expired Grove
The Yoccult shell from Another Crab's Treasure, an upside-down yogurt container. YoccultDEF: 20
Weight: M		An oddly shaped plastic shell with a sweet-smelling substance lining its interior. Would it be healthy to consume? No one really knows for sure.Probiotic: Infuse your body with healthy nutrients, restoring health over time.Expired Grove
A coffee pod shell from Another Crab's TreasureCoffee PodDEF: 25
Weight: S		A seemingly ridiculous vessel that once contained a powerful elixir.Morning Buzz: A jolt from a warm beverage that increases attack speed for a short duration.Flotsam Vale
A broken egg shell sits upside downEgg ShellDEF: 10
Weight: S
Bonus: +10 MSG		The fragmented egg of a creature from far beyond the waves.Fortify: Grants your shell invincibility from the next three hits it blocks.The Sands Between – Expired Knoll
An upside down and chipped coffee mug in Another Crab's TreasureCoffee MugDEF: 30
Weight: M		A brittle shell with an insignia of a powerful tribe emblazoned upon it.Morning Buzz: A jolt from a warm beverage that increases attack speed for a short duration.Expired Grove
A Cascadia Roll from Another Crab's Treasure, a sushi rollCascadia RollDEF: 20
Weight: S
Bonus: +3 MSG		A sacrificial altar, intended to be devoured whole along with a living crab by a great beast of the Sands Between.Munch: Consume some Shell Health to restore Kril’s health.Expired Grove
A Ham Tin shell from Another Crab's Treasure, showing an upside-down can of ham and its statsHam TinDEF: 35
Weight: L		A shell too thick and heavy to be worn by most hermit crabs. The inside holds an intoxicating smell.Pop Off: A surprise strike from your shell that launches the enemy in front of you.Expired Grove
A human-shaped skull in Another Crab's TreasureSkullDEF: 25
Weight: L
Bonus: +5 ATK, +5 MSG		The skull of an alien being from beyond the waves.Another Chance: Activate to receive another chance at life as long as the shell remains equipped upon death.Expired Grove
A blue crab, the Crab Husk shell, in Another Crab's TreasureCrab HuskDEF: 30
Weight: S
Bonus: +3 MSG		The abandoned husk of a long-gone crustacean. Decoy: Abandons your shell and causes enemies to attack it instead for a brief time.Expired Grove
A yellow LEGO brick, the LEGAL Brick Shell, in Another Crab's TreasureLEGAL BrickDEF: 25
Weight: S		Placed to defend against invading footmen, stepping on this trap causes unbearable pain to larger creatures.Pop Off: A surprise strike from your shell that launches the enemy in front of you.Flotsam Vale
A rusty, metal spring in Another Crab's TreasureSpringDEF: 25
Weight: M		A worm that has been turned to metal by some sort of dark magic.Pop Off: A surprise strike from your shell that launches the enemy in front of you.Flotsam Vale
A red busted shotgun shell from Another Crab's treasure.Shotgun ShellDEF: 40
Weight: S
Bonus: +3 ATK		This tube emits an alien smell. Perhaps it held spiritual significance.Bombs Away!: Eject upwards from your shell and detonate it, dealing massive damage to enemies in the blast radius.Flotsam Vale
A yellow rubber duck, a shell in Another Crab's TreasureRubber DuckDEF: 35
Weight: S
Bonus: +2 MSG		A cruel pastiche of a once-proud race of creatures.Decoy: Abandons your shell and causes enemies to attack it instead for a brief time.Flotsam Vale
A red Boxing Glove in Another Crab's TreasureBoxing GloveDEF: 25
Weight: L
Bonus: +5 ATK		Despite its softness, this material can take quite a punch without yielding. Squash: Leap into the air, dealing heavy damage to any enemies beneath as you slam back down.Flotsam Vale
An upside-down carboard box with blue tape across the bottom.Cardboard BoxDEF: 20
Weight: L		A flimsy, easily destroyed shell, but better than nothing in a pinch. Smokescreen: Your Umami becomes a dense cloud of ink that causes enemies to lose track of you.Flotsam Vale
A blue, square tissue box with a triangular pattern on it. Tissue BoxDEF: 25
Weight: M
Bonus: +3 RES		A flimsy paper cube that barely passes for protection. Its forger must have been a cheapskate or a fool.Cleanse: Scrubs away all negative status effects and heals you slightly.Flotsam Vale
A valve, a yellow pipe with a red round handle, in Another Crab's TreasureValveDEF: 45
Weight: L
Bonus: +10 RES		A shattered piece of an infernal contraption that brought Gunk to the far reaches of the ocean.Fizzle: Releases pressurized air to push enemies away in a cone.Expired Grove
dumptruck another crab treasureDumptruckDEF: 25
Weight: L		A replica of a terrifying colossus from beyond the waves, responsible for the destruction of many kingdoms.Rollout: Roll forward at high speed to cover long distances quickly or smack into your enemies.Flotsam Vale, at the very end of the level, just before Voltai’s boss fight.
An ink cartridge, with a pink top and black bottom.Ink CartridgeDEF: 25
Weight: S
Bonus: +5 MSG		A blocky device meant to artificially imitate a squid’s stealth abilities.Smokescreen: Your Umami becomes a dense cloud of ink that causes enemies to lose track of you.Flotsam Vale
A gacha capsule with a pink top and a white bottomGacha CapsuleDEF: 25
Weight: S		What this pod contains is a mystery until opened, or until you look through the transparent part.Rollout: Roll forward at high speed to cover long distances quickly or smack into your enemies.The Mouth of the Drain
A swirly lightbulb in Another Crab's TreasureLightbulbDEF: 30
Weight: M		A swirling glass sculpture. Certain creatures can force electricity into its base, causing it to glow with a radiant light.Shellshock: Transmute your Umami into a bolt of lightning, electrifying your shell.The Unfathom
An old, beige computer mouse, a shell in Another Crab's TreasureMouseDEF: 35
Weight: L		A gaudy item to flaunt one’s wealth, adorned with useless details.Shellshock: Transmute your Umami into a bolt of lightning, electrifying your shell.The Unfathom
another crab n64Going Under 64DEF: 35
Weight: S
Bonus: +5 ATK		Many such boxes exist, all with colorful art on their sides. Many claim this one to be super underrated.Fizzle: Releases pressurized air to push enemies away in a cone.The Unfathom
A dirty, upside down sock with blue and red stripes at the ankle.SockDEF: 60
Weight: M
Bonus: +3 RES		This once-flexible textile has become stiff and brittle with age.Squash: Leap in to the air, dealing heavy damage to any enemies beneath you as you slam back down.The Unfathom
An old doll head, molded by the sea.Doll’s HeadDEF: 25
Weight: L
Bonus: +6 ATK		What creature does this depict? A being of nightmarish power, surely.Juggernaut: For a brief duration, withstand all interrupts and knockdowns from enemy attacks, even while not blocking.The Unfathom
A yellow service bell, like one you may find in a hotel.Service BellDEF: 40
Weight: S
Bonus: +2 MSG		A barbaric weapon capable of inflicting sensory agony.Ring-a-Ding: Let out a piercing sound to interrupt enemies in a large radius.The Unfathom
A red party popper with "party" written on it.Party PopperDEF: 25
Weight: S
Bonus: +3 MSG		A dangerous weapon that produces a deadly close-range shockwave.Party Time!: A small blast of confetti that deals damage and interrupts enemies.The Unfathom
A yellow sponge with an angry face, reminiscent of the Scrub Daddy productScrub AggieDEF: 10
Weight: S
Bonus: +2 ATK		An aggressive visage is carved into this shield, for intimidating one’s enemies.Cleanse: Scrubs away all negative status effects and heals you slightly.The Old Ocean
A set of dentures, opened wide, in Another Cran's TreasureDenturesDEF: 30
Weight: L		An ancient anti-hermit countermeasure, employed by those who feared their growing power.No ability: This shell has no spell.The Old Ocean
An orange, upside-down prescription pill bottle in Another Crab's TreasurePill BottleDEF: 30
Weight: S		A piece of long plastic armor that once contained a dangerous alien substance.Probiotic: Infuse your body with healthy nutrients, restoring health over time.The Old Ocean
An orange detergent cap with grooves along the side in Another Crab's TreasureDetergent CapDEF: 30
Weight: L
Bonus: +4 ATK		A heftier version of a military-grade plastic cap, designed to be work by heavy infantry.Pop Off: A surprise strike from your shell that launches the enemy in front of you.The Old Ocean
A roll of toilet paper in Another Crab's TreasureUltraSoftDEF: 25
Weight: M		This box contains many sheets of rapidly-degrading fabric. To what end? The ocean is full of mysteries.Rollout: Roll forward at high speed to cover long distances quickly or smack into your enemies.The Old Ocean
An upside-down Champagne Flute, that can be worn as a shellChampagne FluteDEF: 90
Weight: M
Bonus: +4 ATK, +4 MSG		A protective but brittle shell that resembles a transparent fish.Ring-a-Ding: Let out a piercing sound to interrupt enemies in a large radius.The Old Ocean
A dish scrubber, with blue fronds at the top.Dish ScrubberDEF: 30
Weight: M		A bristly headpiece worn by high-ranking military officials.Twist Top: Twist the currents around you to spin a high velocity, damaging any enemy hit by the vortex.The Old Ocean
A snow globe with a penguin inside in Another Crab's TreasureSnow GlobeDEF: 40
Weight: L
Bonus: +4 MSG		Strange particles float around inside this glass orb, clearly intended for some sort of divination ritual.Freeze: Freeze the water around you, slowing down your enemies.The Old Ocean
A metallic, closed-face helmet in Another Crab's TreasureKnight’s HelmetDEF: 70
Weight: L		One of the toughest and heaviest shells known to crabkind. Indeed, it more closely resembles a heap of raw iron.Juggernaut: For a brief duration, withstand all interrupts and knockdowns from enemy attacks, even while not blocking.The Old Ocean
N/ASnail SanctumDEF:
Weight:
Bonus: +		It’s dangerous to be naked, find a shell!A shell made of Umami.Acquire the Snail Sanctum Adaptation from defeating Petroch, the False Moon in the Unfathom.
gun another crabs treasureGunDEF: 50
Weight: L 		gun.Shoot: Shoots a horrifyingly powerful projectile that can defeat any foe.Settings menu, assist mode options.
plug fuse another crab treasurePlug FuseDEF: 30
Weight: M
Bonus: +5 RES		A mysterious artifact required for certain electric devices to function.Shellshock: Transmute your Umami into a bolt of lightning, electrifying your shell.Flotsam Vale, story-related
Table and screenshots by Dot Esports
