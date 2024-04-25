Another Crab’s Treasure: All shells, abilities, and locations

Shell image Name Stats Description Ability and effect Location

Soda Can DEF: 30

Weight: M A popular shell due to its sturdiness and simplicity. Indecipherable markings line the outside. Fizzle: Releases pressurized air to push enemies away in a cone. The Shallows

Bottle Cap DEF: 20

Weight: S Plastic armor favored by Slacktide’s light infantry. Pop Off: A surprise strike from your shell that launches the enemy in front of you. The Shallows

Tin Can DEF: 40

Weight: M

Bonus: +1 RES A sturdier version of the colorful metal shells often worn by young hermits. Shellshock: Transmute your Umami into a bolt of lightning, electrifying your shell. The Shallows

Shot Glass DEF: 70

Weight: S

Bonus: +3 ATK Once worn by denizens of The Grove, this shell can withstand seemingly any single hit but quickly falls to pieces afterwards. Shards: Summons retaliatory glass shards that last for as long as you continue to block. The Shallows

Banana Peel DEF: 10

Weight: S A husk of a once-delicious plant, now mostly useful for comedic effect. Munch: Consume some Shell Health to restore Kril’s health. The Shallows

Party Hat DEF: 20

Weight: S

Bonus: +2 MSG A colorful paper cone, perhaps once wielded as the tip of a spear. Party Time!: A small blast of confetti that deals damage and interrupts enemies. The Shallows, Pufferfish drops

Coconut DEF: 35

Weight: L A fragmented piece of a coconut, its insides long since devoured. Rollout: Roll forward at high speed to cover long distances quickly or smack into your enemies. The Shallows – Slacktide

Teacup DEF: 40

Weight: S Intriguing designs line this fragile shell, depicting flora unknown to any land beneath the waves. Morning Buzz: A jolt from a warm beverage that increases attack speed for a short duration. The Shallows – Duchess’ Chambers (After Moon Snail Cave)

Sauce Nozzle DEF: 25

Weight: S Residue if a painful venom lines the outside of this armor. Twist Top: Twist the currents around you to spin a high velocity, damaging any enemy hit by the vortex. New Carcinia – Reef’s Edge

Thimble DEF: 40

Weight: M

Bonus: +1 RES A lightweight shell often equipped by highwaymen seeking to ambush traders on their way to the reefs. Fortify: Grants your shell invincibility from the next three hits it blocks. New Carcinia – Reef’s Edge

Bebop Cup DEF: 25

Weight: S

Bonus: +3 ATK While less sturdy than its plastic counterparts, this shell’s trendy design makes it well sough-after in the reef. Juggernaut: For a brief duration, withstand all interrupts and knockdowns from enemy attacks, even while not blocking. Flotsam Vale

Tennis Ball DEF: 35

Weight: M A soft, bright hemisphere, perhaps designed to imitate marimo. Rollout: Roll forward at high speed to cover long distances quickly or smack into your enemies. New Carcinia – Reef’s Edge

F DEF: 30

Weight: S

Bonus: +2 ATK A token in support of New Carcinia’s military, intended to pay one’s respects to fallen soldiers. Pop Off: A surprise strike from your shell that launches the enemy in front of you. New Carcinia – Above Shellfish Desires

Mason Jar DEF: 35

Weight: M A simple container for storing everything from preserved food to cartoon figurines. Shards: Summons retaliatory glass shards that last for as long as you continue to block. Expired Grove

Salt Shaker DEF: 10

Weight: S

Bonus: +3 ATK

+3 MSG When emptied into the ocean, the substance in this container dissolves, with seemingly no effect. Shards: Summons retaliatory glass shards that last for as long as you continue to block. Flotsam Vale

Conchiglie DEF: 10

Weight: S

Bonus: +1 MSG This sorry excuse for a shell became flaccid and rubbery as soon as it entered the water. What’s the point? Munch: Consume some Shell Health to restore Kril’s health. Purchase from Shellfish Desires

Bartholomew DEF: 40

Weight: S

Bonus: +5 ATK Captures the likeness of a legendary pirate who once terrorized the Shallows. Bombs Away!: Eject upwards from your shell and detonate it, dealing massive damage to enemies in the blast radius. Purchase from Shellfish Desires

Disco Ball DEF: 25

Weight: M

Bonus: +5 MSG Staring deep into the shell causes an inscrutable yet utterly pathetic smile to cross your face. Twinkle: Summon a slow-moving, damaging projectile of pure Umami. The Sands Between. North, look for a big boombox with raving crabs

Baby Shoe DEF: 15

Weight: L

Bonus: +5 ATK A piece of protective armor, never worn by its intended host. Another Chance: Activate to receive another chance at life as long as the shell remains equipped upon death. Purchase from Shellfish Desires

Lil’ Bro DEF: 35

Weight: L

Bonus: +8 MSG A natural seashell with a menacing face carved in. Juggernaut: For a brief duration, withstand all interrupts and knockdowns from enemy attacks, even while not blocking. Purchase from Shellfish Desires

Matryoshka (L) DEF: 40

Weight: L A ritualistic depiction of a family that has devoured each other whole. Decoy: Abandons your shell and causes enemies to attack it instead for a brief time. Purchase from Shellfish Desires

Matryoshka (M) DEF: 30

Weight: M A ritualistic depiction of a family that has devoured each other whole. Decoy: Abandons your shell and causes enemies to attack it instead for a brief time. Gained by using Decoy from Matryoshka (L)

Matryoshka (S) DEF: 20

Weight: S A ritualistic depiction of a family that has devoured each other whole. Decoy: Abandons your shell and causes enemies to attack it instead for a brief time. Gained by using Decoy from Matryoshka (M)

Shuttlecock DEF: 15

Weight: S

Bonus: +4 ATK The holes in the side increase both mobility and vision. A shell well-suited for guerrilla combat. Twist Top: Twist the currents around you to spin a high velocity, damaging any enemy hit by the vortex. Purchase from Shellfish Desires

Felix Cube DEF: 25

Weight: L

Bonus: +3 ATK A diabolical puzzle said to bring about calamity if it is ever solved. Twist Top: Twist the currents around you to spin a high velocity, damaging any enemy hit by the vortex. Purchase from Shellfish Desires

Piggy Bank DEF: 40

Weight: L

Bonus: +3 MSG A brittle container holding relics of the old economy. The only thing these reflective coins are good for now is checking your makeup. Decoy: Abandons your shell and causes enemies to attack it instead for a brief time. Purchase from Shellfish Desires

Trophy DEF: 20

Weight: L

Bonus: +5 MSG A gorgeous eating bowl often seen at upper-class banquets. Party Time!: A small blast of confetti that deals damage and interrupts enemies. Purchase from Shellfish Desires

Impostor DEF: 45

Weight: M A plush visage of a legendary traitor. Smokescreen: Your Umami becomes a dense cloud of ink that causes enemies to lose track of you. Purchase from Shellfish Desires

Lil’ Red Cup DEF: 30

Weight: S Bright red armor used in warrior rituals such as “Rage Cage,” wherein many crabs are pitted against each other in a life or death fight. Drunken Claw: A risky technique that increases ATK for a brief time, but worsens your dodge roll and dulls your senses. The Sands Between

Wafer Cone DEF: 25

Weight: M An ingenious shell design, both protective and edible! What will they think of next? Freeze: Freeze the water around you, slowing down your enemies. Expired Grove

Yoccult DEF: 20

Weight: M An oddly shaped plastic shell with a sweet-smelling substance lining its interior. Would it be healthy to consume? No one really knows for sure. Probiotic: Infuse your body with healthy nutrients, restoring health over time. Expired Grove

Coffee Pod DEF: 25

Weight: S A seemingly ridiculous vessel that once contained a powerful elixir. Morning Buzz: A jolt from a warm beverage that increases attack speed for a short duration. Flotsam Vale

Egg Shell DEF: 10

Weight: S

Bonus: +10 MSG The fragmented egg of a creature from far beyond the waves. Fortify: Grants your shell invincibility from the next three hits it blocks. The Sands Between – Expired Knoll

Coffee Mug DEF: 30

Weight: M A brittle shell with an insignia of a powerful tribe emblazoned upon it. Morning Buzz: A jolt from a warm beverage that increases attack speed for a short duration. Expired Grove

Cascadia Roll DEF: 20

Weight: S

Bonus: +3 MSG A sacrificial altar, intended to be devoured whole along with a living crab by a great beast of the Sands Between. Munch: Consume some Shell Health to restore Kril’s health. Expired Grove

Ham Tin DEF: 35

Weight: L A shell too thick and heavy to be worn by most hermit crabs. The inside holds an intoxicating smell. Pop Off: A surprise strike from your shell that launches the enemy in front of you. Expired Grove

Skull DEF: 25

Weight: L

Bonus: +5 ATK, +5 MSG The skull of an alien being from beyond the waves. Another Chance: Activate to receive another chance at life as long as the shell remains equipped upon death. Expired Grove

Crab Husk DEF: 30

Weight: S

Bonus: +3 MSG The abandoned husk of a long-gone crustacean. Decoy: Abandons your shell and causes enemies to attack it instead for a brief time. Expired Grove

LEGAL Brick DEF: 25

Weight: S Placed to defend against invading footmen, stepping on this trap causes unbearable pain to larger creatures. Pop Off: A surprise strike from your shell that launches the enemy in front of you. Flotsam Vale

Spring DEF: 25

Weight: M A worm that has been turned to metal by some sort of dark magic. Pop Off: A surprise strike from your shell that launches the enemy in front of you. Flotsam Vale

Shotgun Shell DEF: 40

Weight: S

Bonus: +3 ATK This tube emits an alien smell. Perhaps it held spiritual significance. Bombs Away!: Eject upwards from your shell and detonate it, dealing massive damage to enemies in the blast radius. Flotsam Vale

Rubber Duck DEF: 35

Weight: S

Bonus: +2 MSG A cruel pastiche of a once-proud race of creatures. Decoy: Abandons your shell and causes enemies to attack it instead for a brief time. Flotsam Vale

Boxing Glove DEF: 25

Weight: L

Bonus: +5 ATK Despite its softness, this material can take quite a punch without yielding. Squash: Leap into the air, dealing heavy damage to any enemies beneath as you slam back down. Flotsam Vale

Cardboard Box DEF: 20

Weight: L A flimsy, easily destroyed shell, but better than nothing in a pinch. Smokescreen: Your Umami becomes a dense cloud of ink that causes enemies to lose track of you. Flotsam Vale

Tissue Box DEF: 25

Weight: M

Bonus: +3 RES A flimsy paper cube that barely passes for protection. Its forger must have been a cheapskate or a fool. Cleanse: Scrubs away all negative status effects and heals you slightly. Flotsam Vale

Valve DEF: 45

Weight: L

Bonus: +10 RES A shattered piece of an infernal contraption that brought Gunk to the far reaches of the ocean. Fizzle: Releases pressurized air to push enemies away in a cone. Expired Grove

Dumptruck DEF: 25

Weight: L A replica of a terrifying colossus from beyond the waves, responsible for the destruction of many kingdoms. Rollout: Roll forward at high speed to cover long distances quickly or smack into your enemies. Flotsam Vale, at the very end of the level, just before Voltai’s boss fight.

Ink Cartridge DEF: 25

Weight: S

Bonus: +5 MSG A blocky device meant to artificially imitate a squid’s stealth abilities. Smokescreen: Your Umami becomes a dense cloud of ink that causes enemies to lose track of you. Flotsam Vale

Gacha Capsule DEF: 25

Weight: S What this pod contains is a mystery until opened, or until you look through the transparent part. Rollout: Roll forward at high speed to cover long distances quickly or smack into your enemies. The Mouth of the Drain

Lightbulb DEF: 30

Weight: M A swirling glass sculpture. Certain creatures can force electricity into its base, causing it to glow with a radiant light. Shellshock: Transmute your Umami into a bolt of lightning, electrifying your shell. The Unfathom

Mouse DEF: 35

Weight: L A gaudy item to flaunt one’s wealth, adorned with useless details. Shellshock: Transmute your Umami into a bolt of lightning, electrifying your shell. The Unfathom

Going Under 64 DEF: 35

Weight: S

Bonus: +5 ATK Many such boxes exist, all with colorful art on their sides. Many claim this one to be super underrated. Fizzle: Releases pressurized air to push enemies away in a cone. The Unfathom

Sock DEF: 60

Weight: M

Bonus: +3 RES This once-flexible textile has become stiff and brittle with age. Squash: Leap in to the air, dealing heavy damage to any enemies beneath you as you slam back down. The Unfathom

Doll’s Head DEF: 25

Weight: L

Bonus: +6 ATK What creature does this depict? A being of nightmarish power, surely. Juggernaut: For a brief duration, withstand all interrupts and knockdowns from enemy attacks, even while not blocking. The Unfathom

Service Bell DEF: 40

Weight: S

Bonus: +2 MSG A barbaric weapon capable of inflicting sensory agony. Ring-a-Ding: Let out a piercing sound to interrupt enemies in a large radius. The Unfathom

Party Popper DEF: 25

Weight: S

Bonus: +3 MSG A dangerous weapon that produces a deadly close-range shockwave. Party Time!: A small blast of confetti that deals damage and interrupts enemies. The Unfathom

Scrub Aggie DEF: 10

Weight: S

Bonus: +2 ATK An aggressive visage is carved into this shield, for intimidating one’s enemies. Cleanse: Scrubs away all negative status effects and heals you slightly. The Old Ocean

Dentures DEF: 30

Weight: L An ancient anti-hermit countermeasure, employed by those who feared their growing power. No ability: This shell has no spell. The Old Ocean

Pill Bottle DEF: 30

Weight: S A piece of long plastic armor that once contained a dangerous alien substance. Probiotic: Infuse your body with healthy nutrients, restoring health over time. The Old Ocean

Detergent Cap DEF: 30

Weight: L

Bonus: +4 ATK A heftier version of a military-grade plastic cap, designed to be work by heavy infantry. Pop Off: A surprise strike from your shell that launches the enemy in front of you. The Old Ocean

UltraSoft DEF: 25

Weight: M This box contains many sheets of rapidly-degrading fabric. To what end? The ocean is full of mysteries. Rollout: Roll forward at high speed to cover long distances quickly or smack into your enemies. The Old Ocean

Champagne Flute DEF: 90

Weight: M

Bonus: +4 ATK, +4 MSG A protective but brittle shell that resembles a transparent fish. Ring-a-Ding: Let out a piercing sound to interrupt enemies in a large radius. The Old Ocean

Dish Scrubber DEF: 30

Weight: M A bristly headpiece worn by high-ranking military officials. Twist Top: Twist the currents around you to spin a high velocity, damaging any enemy hit by the vortex. The Old Ocean

Snow Globe DEF: 40

Weight: L

Bonus: +4 MSG Strange particles float around inside this glass orb, clearly intended for some sort of divination ritual. Freeze: Freeze the water around you, slowing down your enemies. The Old Ocean

Knight’s Helmet DEF: 70

Weight: L One of the toughest and heaviest shells known to crabkind. Indeed, it more closely resembles a heap of raw iron. Juggernaut: For a brief duration, withstand all interrupts and knockdowns from enemy attacks, even while not blocking. The Old Ocean

N/A Snail Sanctum DEF:

Weight:

Bonus: + It’s dangerous to be naked, find a shell! A shell made of Umami. Acquire the Snail Sanctum Adaptation from defeating Petroch, the False Moon in the Unfathom.

Gun DEF: 50

Weight: L gun. Shoot: Shoots a horrifyingly powerful projectile that can defeat any foe. Settings menu, assist mode options.