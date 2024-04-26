What stats to increase first when leveling up in Another Crab’s Treasure

Being a soulslike title, you’d assume there are many ways to customize your character in Another Crab’s Treasure to fit your playstyle. In reality, there’s ultimately one correct way to play the game and one correct stats you should increase first and foremost.

Best stats to increase first in Another Crab’s Treasure

Resistance is the key to winning this game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Resistance, Resistance, Resistance! Another Crab’s Treasure is all about your Shell’s resistance. Despite being a self-proclaimed crabbiest soulslike game, Another Crab’s Treasure is missing a lot of features commonly found in Souls titles.

You can’t parry attacks, you don’t have a stamina bar, and you can’t equip different weapons. What you have in Another Crab’s Treasure are shields—or rather, Shells. In fact, it’s the game’s most unique mechanic. Resistance directly affects Shells.

Why you should increase Resistance first in Another Crab’s Treasure?

Resistance boosts how much damage a Shell can take before it breaks. The Shell mechanic in Another Crab’s Treasure is the most unique mechanic in the game and a very overpowered way to fight against enemies. Even though Kril isn’t very resilient on his own, he can take quite a beating if he hides in one of his Shells when an enemy is attacking him. In fact, hiding in your Shell is all you need in order to beat the game.

Attack all you want. My Shell is super-resistant. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sure, you can dodge almost all attacks in the game, but dodging isn’t always reliable, and there is even an input delay whenever you do it. Unlike dodging, hiding in a Shell avoids all damage from all sides.

With improved Resistance, your Shell will last longer before it breaks, and you even gain resistance to status ailments. Even though a Shell can take damage and break, it’s easy to find another one. You can heal to regain health, but that hardly matters if you have a strong Shell to protect you.

You also need a high resistance to equip some decent Stowaways, which can help balance your other stats.

In the end, while it might be tempting to invest some points into your Vitality or Attack, definitely invest some points into Resistance first.

