Is Another Crab’s Treasure multiplayer? Answered

Another Crab’s Treasure, despite its aesthetics, is a Souls game (among other things). Many Souls games have some sort of multiplayer function, but it’s not a necessary requirement. Here’s everything you need to know about Another Crab’s Treasure multiplayer.

Does Another Crab’s Treasure have multiplayer?

Unfortunately, Kril has to do this one alone. Image via Aggro Crab

No, Another Crab’s Treasure does not have a multiplayer mode. From start to finish, this is a pure single-player game.

Honestly, after spending so much time with Another Crab’s Treasure, I can’t imagine playing it with another person. The story’s structure, platforming, combat, and other unique gameplay mechanics simply aren’t designed to accommodate another player.

Just like the hermit crab you play as, you’re on your own in this game.

Is there an easy mode in Another Crab’s Treasure?

Assist Mode makes the game much easier. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yes, there is. Even though you won’t get help from real people, or even summonable NPC companions, you can make Another Crab’s Treasure significantly easier by enabling some of the Assist Mode options.

While the game is meant to be challenging, the developer didn’t want anyone to miss out on Kril’s story, so you can enable the following options to make the game easier:

Extra shell durability

Reduce damage taken

Lower enemy health

Extra dodge invincibility

Extra parry window

Prevent Microplastic loss on death

Prevent pitfall damage

Slow down game speed

Give Kril a Gun

Enabling almost any of these makes the game easier, especially the last option. I highly recommend you try and play the game without any of the above modes, but if you find yourself getting too frustrated, go for it. After all, games should be fun, not stressful.

