Another Crab's Treasure Kril is standing alone
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Another Crab's Treasure

Is Another Crab’s Treasure multiplayer? Answered

Can the hermit crab have company?
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
|
Published: Apr 29, 2024 06:36 am

Another Crab’s Treasure, despite its aesthetics, is a Souls game (among other things). Many Souls games have some sort of multiplayer function, but it’s not a necessary requirement. Here’s everything you need to know about Another Crab’s Treasure multiplayer.

Recommended Videos

Does Another Crab’s Treasure have multiplayer?

Crab's in Another Crab's Treasure
Unfortunately, Kril has to do this one alone. Image via Aggro Crab

No, Another Crab’s Treasure does not have a multiplayer mode. From start to finish, this is a pure single-player game. 

Honestly, after spending so much time with Another Crab’s Treasure, I can’t imagine playing it with another person. The story’s structure, platforming, combat, and other unique gameplay mechanics simply aren’t designed to accommodate another player.

Just like the hermit crab you play as, you’re on your own in this game.

Is there an easy mode in Another Crab’s Treasure?

Another Crab's Treasure Assist Mode options
Assist Mode makes the game much easier. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yes, there is. Even though you won’t get help from real people, or even summonable NPC companions, you can make Another Crab’s Treasure significantly easier by enabling some of the Assist Mode options.

While the game is meant to be challenging, the developer didn’t want anyone to miss out on Kril’s story, so you can enable the following options to make the game easier: 

  • Extra shell durability
  • Reduce damage taken
  • Lower enemy health
  • Extra dodge invincibility
  • Extra parry window
  • Prevent Microplastic loss on death
  • Prevent pitfall damage
  • Slow down game speed
  • Give Kril a Gun

Enabling almost any of these makes the game easier, especially the last option. I highly recommend you try and play the game without any of the above modes, but if you find yourself getting too frustrated, go for it. After all, games should be fun, not stressful. 

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article What stats to increase first when leveling up in Another Crab’s Treasure
Another Crab's Treasure: Kril the kermit crab
Category: Another Crab's Treasure
Another Crab's Treasure
What stats to increase first when leveling up in Another Crab’s Treasure
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Apr 26, 2024
Read Article Another Crab’s Treasure: Magista, Tyrant of Slacktide boss fight guide
Magista is one of the bosses in Another Crab's Treasure
Category: Another Crab's Treasure
Another Crab's Treasure
Another Crab’s Treasure: Magista, Tyrant of Slacktide boss fight guide
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee Apr 26, 2024
Read Article Another Crab’s Treasure: Best places to farm Microplastics
Another Crab's Treasure Kril standing there looking sad
Category: Another Crab's Treasure
Another Crab's Treasure
Another Crab’s Treasure: Best places to farm Microplastics
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Apr 26, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What stats to increase first when leveling up in Another Crab’s Treasure
Another Crab's Treasure: Kril the kermit crab
Category: Another Crab's Treasure
Another Crab's Treasure
What stats to increase first when leveling up in Another Crab’s Treasure
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Apr 26, 2024
Read Article Another Crab’s Treasure: Magista, Tyrant of Slacktide boss fight guide
Magista is one of the bosses in Another Crab's Treasure
Category: Another Crab's Treasure
Another Crab's Treasure
Another Crab’s Treasure: Magista, Tyrant of Slacktide boss fight guide
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee Apr 26, 2024
Read Article Another Crab’s Treasure: Best places to farm Microplastics
Another Crab's Treasure Kril standing there looking sad
Category: Another Crab's Treasure
Another Crab's Treasure
Another Crab’s Treasure: Best places to farm Microplastics
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Apr 26, 2024
Author
Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.