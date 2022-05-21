All Working Dislyte Codes – Free Gems, Packs, and more

Dislyte is a new turn-based combat RPG for iOS and Android platforms published by Lilith Games. Its characters are inspired by many of the world’s most famous mythologies, such as Greek, Egyptian, and Chinese. Its great differential, however, is placing these characters in a post-apocalyptic cyberpunk urban setting.

Among the game’s activities, you can build a team of heroes, battle against enemies in the story and arena modes, participate in events, unlock new play modes, and even earn gold, nexus crystals, gems, and gold records. And like other successful gacha games, the developer releases redemption codes from time to time, giving players various items as rewards for engaging with the game.

With these redeem codes, players can get free Dislyte rewards to help their progress. Whether you’re just starting out or have been playing for a while, redemption codes will help you boost your game progress, so don’t miss them before they expire.

Dislyte redemption codes can usually be found on the game’s social media or distributed by content creators. They can be challenging to spot in the various feeds, so we’ve made a list of all the codes that will interest you, both current and expired, so you know you’re not missing any. Here is the list of all working Dislyte codes for May 2022.

List of All Working Dislyte Codes

Code Reward JoinDislyte gold record, 100x nexus crystals AviveHD 100,000 gold, 50x nexus crystals, three-star rare starimon, 4x basic experimon LingBigYong 100,000 gold, 50x nexus crystals, 5x basic divine wave packs JontronShow 100,000 gold, 50 nexus crystals, 2x three-star rare abilimon StSkiCrimax 100,000 gold, 8-hour XP booster, stamina supply pack TGTyoutube three-star rare starimon, 4x basic experimon, 50x nexus crystals, 8-hour XP boost

Expired Dislyte Codes

Codes Rewards HAPPYEASTER2022 100 Cube Stone & +2 star Experimon Dislyte2022 x1 Stamina Supply Pack PlayDislyte 100 Gems Zoxlyte 10 Nexus Crystal and 10K Gold

How to redeem Dislyte codes?

To redeem your available codes there are simple steps to reach the gift code option.

Tap the profile icon in the upper left corner

Tap on Settings

Tap the Gift Code button.

Enter the gift code that you want to use.

Tap on Confirm button.

If you try to use an invalid or expired code, the game will let you know with a message after that. Keep in mind that each account is only allowed to use each code once.

When more codes got released by Lilith Games, we will maintain this article up to date, so keep an eye on it for more Dislyte rewards.