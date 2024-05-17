How to get the Disc in Animal Well

Animal Well’s dog enemies are proving more than a little frustrating for many players, but that’s where the Disc item comes in. The Disc is exactly what you need to distract those fast and insatiable dogs and safely make it past them.

Getting the Disc is easier said than done, though. While finding it is fairly easy, and you can even do it within the first few minutes of starting Animal Well, keeping the Disc is another matter entirely. This is because there’s a massive Ghost Dog enemy that appears and relentlessly follows you when you pick up the Disc. If you’re struggling with the Ghost Dog, keep reading.

How to avoid the Ghost Dog and get the Disc in Animal Well

Once you pick up the Disc, you need to get it to another shrine before the Ghost Dog catches you. Again, this is easier said than done, as the room in question is a considerable distance from where you find the Disc. Thankfully, the Ghost Dog doesn’t instantly kill you, but it does run your hearts down fairly quickly.

If you’re hoping to get the Disc early in the game, you likely need to progress quite a bit and add a few important traversal items to your inventory, like the Bubble Wand and the Flute, before attempting this.

The Disc and its delivery location. Image via Map Genie

In the image above, the room containing the Disc is marked with a red X, and the room you need to reach is marked with a green X. There are multiple ways to get from one room to another. You can unlock a fairly straightforward path that lets you run out of the right exit of the room where you grab the Disc, then proceed up until the shrine room is on your right.

If you have the Flute item, you can teleport to the fast-travel room, which buys you time before the Ghost Dog catches up and puts you on an alternate path toward the shrine room. On this path, head down and to the right after jumping into the fast-travel dog’s mouth, then proceed right until you’re directly below the shrine room. This method also requires the Slinky item to make it through one of the rooms on the way.

Regardless of which route you take, once you make it to the shrine, interacting with it makes the Ghost Dog vanish, and the Disc is finally yours.

