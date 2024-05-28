Where to find all Candles and Matches in Animal Well

In Animal Well, you start off in a pretty dark place, and it’s not long before you notice that lighting up the area is going to be a big part of moving forward.

Early on, you’ll come across candles that need lighting. There are nine matches and each one is meant for a specific candle, finding them in whatever order you stumble upon them. However, you don’t worry about having to scour every dark corner of Animal Well on your own!

How to get all Matches and Candles in Animal Well

I guess you can say we did start the fire this time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All Matches locations

Location Details Starting area Head left from the initial Save Room, cross the water, and jump after the door to uncover a hidden area with a Match. Fish mural room From the central chamber, go left past the penguin sculpture into a room with a fish mural. The Match is inside the chest. Above Egg Room Exit the Egg Room to the right, go up, and use the toggle wall and disc switch to access a Match below. Next to upper well shaft Near the Dog statue Save Room, move right, activate the switch, use the elevator, and descend the ladder for a Match. Exploding room Accessible via a fishhead tunnel, located two rooms above the Egg Room exit. Alternating wall maze Ascend the shifting waterfall, and then navigate through a maze with changing walls and floors to find the Match. Dark Jungle room In the same room as the dark Save Room in the Jungle, a Match is easily found along the standard path. Spike room From the central area, head right past the Bunny Mural, use the Yoyo, and drop to find the Match in a chest. Dark pit side-room Visible from the Yoyo pit, follow the path to the Giraffe room, then left. Use the Bubble in the next room.

All Candle locations

Location Details Dog biome – Waterfall Located in the maze at the waterfall’s top. Dog biome Two screens left from the aforementioned waterfall. Dog Biome – Below bat room Head to the west and traverse below. Dog biome – Bat room This Candle is located inside the Bat Room. Dog biome – Dog boss statue Head west from where you unlocked the Mock Disk. Seahorse biome From the bottom left save point, go right to the next screen, then take the upper right exit to find the candle. Ostrich biome Head to the well, near the save point. Chameleon biome From the Chinchilla Room save point, go down and move west.

What to do after lighting all the Candles in Animal Well

End the meal on a sweet note! Image via Billy Basso

After collecting all the matches to light all the candles, a gate will open featuring a fish head. In this new area, create a bubble and use it to jump into the fish head. This will drop you into a secret chamber. Now, move to the east until you find a crank that raises a platform with a chest. Here you will find the E medal, which is essential for the next steps. Move to the right of this area using your B. Wand to reveal a hidden pathway. Follow it, insert the E Medal into a Circular Recess you find, and continue.

In the next room, a giant fish skeleton will swim around blowing bubbles. Decode these bubbles into musical notes and play them on your Animal Flute in a safe corner. After playing the song, the fish will open its mouth. Enter it to find a chest containing the UV Lantern—that’s your reward!

