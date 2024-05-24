How to leave the well in Animal Well

If you’ve just watched the credits roll in Animal Well, you might think your adventure has come to an end. But the game is far from over.

Post-credits, Animal Well offers a hidden depth that transforms it from a seemingly concluded story into a mystery-filled quest for the true ending. However, getting out of the well in the game isn’t as straightforward. You’ve got some exploring to do, some tools to find, and a bunch of secret eggs to collect.

Animal Well: Guide to leaving the well

The eggs are the key

The egg room. Image via Bigmode

Alright, so you’ve been busy collecting eggs and equipping yourself with all the necessary tools like the B. Ball. Now that you’ve got all 64 secret eggs in Animal Well , head over to the egg collection room where you’ve been dropping off your finds. It’s subtle, but look for a door cracking open in the left corner. Venture through this door to discover a chest that holds the final, crucial 65th Egg.

Take this special egg back to the eerie chamber where you previously battled the Manticore. This time, focus on the left side of the room under a mysterious blue light. Use your UV Lantern here to uncover a sketch of a Top. Activate the Top at this spot, and watch as a hidden doorway slides open, beckoning you into new, unexplored depths.

Follow this secret corridor until you stumble upon an incubation chamber. As you place the 65th egg into the incubator, a new Manticore emerges that will start chasing you. You don’t need to venture far; just focus on navigating this beast to where it needs to go to help you leave the well.

The final escape

A manticore creature in Animal Well. Image via Bigmode

Guide the Manticore back through the corridors. Then focus on the blocks marked with crosses that you’ve noticed but previously could not interact with. As the creature follows you, position yourself so that its laser attacks target these marked blocks. Now strategically destroy them to open new routes. By turning the wheel, you lift the block and uncover a hidden alcove. Inside the alcove, you find a Remote and a Bouncy Ball.

Take these tools and bring the Manticore back to the main room. Next, have the Manticore shoot its laser to the left side of the room. This breaks some marked blocks and opens a way to an ancient organ in the wall. Go to the organ and play the Animal Flute which you’ve carried throughout your adventures. The eerie tune makes the Manticore open its mouth wide.

Once you step inside, you’ll be swept up into the sky. Navigate this creature around the perimeter of a large landmass until you reach its zenith. There, dismount and engage with a series of four yellow buttons that activate a large black disc. This device serves as your portal back to the realm between the clock and the top of the well. Congrats! You’re out of that well.

