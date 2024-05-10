Animal Well price: How much does it cost?

Animal Well, the highly awaited indie Metroidvania platformer, has finally arrived. Considering how promising the early reviews are, chances are you are already eyeing it and probably wondering how much it costs.

Here’s everything you need to know about Animal Well’s pricing.

How much does Animal Well cost?

Is it worth it? Image via Billy Basso

Animal Well retails for $24.99 on PC, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch. It’s also Steam Deck verified. It might not burn as big of a hole in your pocket like AAA games, but it isn’t cheap either.

Thankfully, Animal Well is listed at a 10 percent discount at the time of writing, so you can get it for $22.49 instead of paying the full price. The discount is available on PC and Nintendo Switch, but the offer ends on May 23. Make sure to grab the discount before it expires.

While PlayStation users don’t have a discount, they can opt for the PlayStation Plus Extra subscription to play Animal Well without shelling out $25. Priced at $14.99 per month, Plus Extra offers access to hundreds of games, exclusive content and discounts, online multiplayer, and more benefits. It’s a great deal if you love trying new experiences and don’t mind subscribing to games instead of owning them. You can also cancel your subscription anytime.

Whether Animal Well is worth its price, both player and critic reviews are positive, so we encourage you to give it a go.

If you enjoy Metroidvania games, Animal Well will likely capture your heart with its non-linear exploration, a seemingly endless list of discoverable secrets, and out-of-the-box survival elements.

