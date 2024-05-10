How to get past the first ghost in Animal Well

Animal Well captures the hearts of many thanks to its intriguing world and alluring gameplay, but figuring out how to get past the first ghost can be a challenge if you don’t know where to look.

Recommended Videos

I will take you through exactly where to go so you can turn the crank near the first ghost without any hassle.

How to deal with the first ghost in Animal Well

To get past the early ghost in Animal Well, you first need to get the Firecracker item and throw it near the ghost. To get the Firecrackers, leave the ghost area via the path on the top left of the screen and jump up to it. The ghost won’t change you here, so don’t worry about that.

Getting Firecrackers is an enjoyable journey! Video by Dot Esports

After you reach the tip of the path, follow the video above. This will show you exactly where to go for the Firecrackers. A few hidden paths await, and there’s also a quick puzzle to solve. The puzzle will have you activating three switches,s but one of these is placed in an area you can’t reach until you loop around underground. As long as you follow the path in the video, you will deal with this in no time.

When you have the Firecrackers, make your way back to the ghost area and throw a Firecracker in the room, after which the ghost will obliterate and you can turn the crank to proceed.

Does it matter where you throw Firecrackers in Animal Well?

In my experience, as long as you throw Firecrackers on the ground in the room of a ghost, they will evaporate. But if Firecrackers land in the water, nothing will happen (thanks to the magic of science and flame), so bear in mind you will have to have some actual aim for the Firecrackers if you’re in rooms with water.

There will be other times you can grab these Firecrackers so there is plenty of chance to keep improving your throwing skills. Overall, you won’t have any trouble with the first ghost once you have the Firecrackers in your possession and after, you can get back to exploring this excellent Metroidvania.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more