All egg locations in Animal Well

Egg How to Get

Reference Egg Head to the room full of fans near the bear warp. Throw your Disc at the yellow button in this room while hitting the three green buttons, and the gate to the egg will be unlocked.

Brown Egg In a chest directly above the swordfish room. Drop your Slink on the leftmost box and push the rightmost green button, which should move the box preventing you from collecting the egg.

Raw Egg In the northwest section, drop your Slink down the steps, turn the crank to your right, then run across the bottom of the screen to open the door to a bonus area containing the egg.

Pickled Egg Behind a false wall to the right near the very top of the well. Stick close to the wall while falling.

Big Egg While riding the dog elevator, use your Remote on the Sensor to your right, then use the Yoyo to reverse the elevator’s direction. The egg will be at the top of the elevator shaft.

Swan Egg In the chinchilla room, guarded by (what else?) chinchillas. Use your Disc to get rid of them, then open the chest.

Forbidden Egg Across the lake in the swordfish room. Ride your Disc like a hoverboard to get to the other side.

Shadow Egg In the room full of ghosts with the ghost floor. Use the Lantern to dispel the ghosts haunting the place, then climb the ladder at the other side to find the egg.

Vanity Egg Drop the Slink down the steps in the swordfish room, then use the Bouncy Ball to destroy the blocks in the room that unlocks.

Egg as a Service Behind a false wall in the room containing the kangaroo statue.

Depraved Egg In a chest in the room above the two alternating levers.

Chaos Egg In the monkey room, cleverly hidden behind some foliage on the right side.

Upside Down Egg In the room full of levers. Use your Disc to hit the lever that grants access to the chest.

Evil Egg Play the Animal Flute in the room full of egg statues. The chest containing the Evil Egg will be on the back of one of the turtles that appears.

Sweet Egg Activate the fish statue in the room containing the three-lever puzzle.

Chocolate Egg In another alcove in the right wall of the main well shaft.

Value Egg In the hedgehog room. Use your Bouncy Ball to activate the three yellow buttons and get to the chest.

Plant Egg In the northwest section, throw your Slink down the stairs—activating the moving boxes—and then ride your Disc past them to get to the egg.

Red Egg Press the three yellow buttons in the room full of fishhead statues.

Orange Egg Follow the underground passage in the Dachshund room. The chest containing the egg lies at the very end.

Sour Egg In the skull room with two chinchillas, throw a Firecracker between them to get them to flee and unlock the chest.

Postmodern Egg Press a yellow button on the left side of the main shaft, then loop around to the right side of the shaft to claim the egg.

Universal Basic Egg In the room with two trap doors, jump on the Chinchilla and ride it safely across the spikes with the Yo-Yo.

Laissez-Faire Egg Above the Chameleon boss room, throw a Firecracker at the chinchilla behind the gate to frighten it into letting you in.

Zen Egg In the room with two switches and one chinchilla, get the chinchilla to press one switch while using your Slink to trigger the other one. Follow the trapdoors to find your egg.

Future Egg In the room with the chinchilla on the moving platforms, knock the chinchilla onto the bottom platform to have it trigger the yellow button. Follow the unlocked path.

Friendship Egg To the right of the room containing the Magic Egg, behind the vines on the right side.

Truth Egg In the hummingbird room, ride your Disc to the left and then take the ladder in the room you arrive in.

Transcendental Egg While standing to the left of the bridge in the jungle area, use the Bubble to float up to the chest containing the egg.

Ancient Egg In the fan room to the north of the fish warp. The chest is tucked behind some vines on the right side.

Magic Egg Press the three yellow buttons in the room full of fish head statues.

Mystic Egg Behind a gate at the very top of the bubble stream.

Holiday Egg Behind a false wall on the right side of the Egg Room’s entrance.

Rain Egg Use the Top to break the ground outside the Egg Room’s entrance.

Razzle Egg Above the chameleon statue in the jungle zone. Use the Bubble!

Dazzle Egg To the right of the save room, tucked behind some vines.

Virtual Egg Accessed via a false wall in the building to the right of the Egg Room.

Normal Egg In the room with four fish, past a false wall on the left.

Great Egg In the room to the right of the bubble stream, use the Disc to head past the two cranes.

Gorgeous Egg Head to the site of the first ghost encounter, then get on top of the candle block and jump to the right.

Planet Egg Head through a false wall in the bottom left of the switching platform room.

Moon Egg In the ghost room near the animal burrow room. Use the Lantern to dispel the ghosts and claim the chest.

Galaxy Egg Use the Remote at the top of the water area’s main shaft to unlock a secret door, then ride the Disc past the spikes.

Sunset Egg Use the Top in the room to the right of the fish warp to open the path to this egg.

Goodnight Egg In the penguin room, use the Disc to destroy the spikes to the right and follow the path.

Dream Egg Solve the three-lever puzzle in the water area.

Travel Egg Use a key to unlock the gate to the left of the burrowing save room.

Promise Egg In the room with three white birds, use the Top to break the ground and climb the ladder.

Ice Egg In the room where you got the Remote, jump across the platforms to reach the chest.

Fire Egg Use the Disc to cross the dark area’s main shaft and get to the chest.

Bubble Egg In the ghost mouse room, jump through the false ceiling on the right side.

Desert Egg At the top of the mouse elevator, to the right.

Clover Egg Directly to the left of the starting room.

Brick Egg Two rooms south of the penguin save room, then head through the false wall on the right side.

Neon Egg Use the Bouncy Ball to destroy the leftmost wall of the room where you get the Remote, then beat the minigame.

Iridescent Egg In the giant snake room, use the Remote and make the snake eat all of the fruit.

Rust Egg In a chest in the bottom left corner of the room with three white birds.

Scarlet Egg Use the wheel in the bobcat room, then pass through the false wall on the left side. This and the Rust Egg are a sneaky Silent Hill 2 reference.

Sapphire Egg Use the Lantern in the room two rooms to the left of the frog warp, then drop down to claim the egg.

Ruby Egg In the dark room below the bear warp. Look for the glowing worm, which marks its exact location.

Jade Egg Solve the three lever puzzle in the water area.

Obsidian Egg In the room with moving mouse blocks, throw your Disc between two of the blocks and ride it to the left.

Crystal Egg Above the bear warp statue, use your Bouncy Ball to destroy the tiles and then climb the freshly opened shaft.

Golden Egg Head to the Ostrich boss room and use the Wheel to move the boxes underneath you. From there, you’ll need to hit the exposed buttons to open up the path to the egg’s chest, which is tucked away behind a false wall.