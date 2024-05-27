Image of a level in Animal Well shaped like a heart.
Animal Well

All egg locations in Animal Well

You want the true ending, don't you?
Image of Grant St. Clair
Grant St. Clair
|
Published: May 26, 2024 09:00 pm

Cute, fuzzy Metroidvania Animal Well has turned out better than a YouTuber-published game has any right to be. Like any Metroidvania, it’s got its fair share of hidden collectibles, with the most devious coming in the form of the eggs.

Many of the eggs and their puzzles are leaving players scratching their heads, but luckily every single one is listed here for your convenience.

Where to find every hidden egg in Animal Well

The Egg Room in Animal Well
Fill out those shelves! Image via Bigmode

Below are all 65 eggs in Animal Well, their location, and the trick to picking them up (if any). Along with a few other rewards along the way, you’ll need to have collected every single egg to get the true ending. Get out there and get collecting!

EggHow to Get
Reference EggHead to the room full of fans near the bear warp. Throw your Disc at the yellow button in this room while hitting the three green buttons, and the gate to the egg will be unlocked.
Brown EggIn a chest directly above the swordfish room. Drop your Slink on the leftmost box and push the rightmost green button, which should move the box preventing you from collecting the egg.
Raw EggIn the northwest section, drop your Slink down the steps, turn the crank to your right, then run across the bottom of the screen to open the door to a bonus area containing the egg.
Pickled EggBehind a false wall to the right near the very top of the well. Stick close to the wall while falling.
Big EggWhile riding the dog elevator, use your Remote on the Sensor to your right, then use the Yoyo to reverse the elevator’s direction. The egg will be at the top of the elevator shaft.
Swan EggIn the chinchilla room, guarded by (what else?) chinchillas. Use your Disc to get rid of them, then open the chest.
Forbidden EggAcross the lake in the swordfish room. Ride your Disc like a hoverboard to get to the other side.
Shadow EggIn the room full of ghosts with the ghost floor. Use the Lantern to dispel the ghosts haunting the place, then climb the ladder at the other side to find the egg.
Vanity EggDrop the Slink down the steps in the swordfish room, then use the Bouncy Ball to destroy the blocks in the room that unlocks.
Egg as a ServiceBehind a false wall in the room containing the kangaroo statue.
Depraved EggIn a chest in the room above the two alternating levers.
Chaos EggIn the monkey room, cleverly hidden behind some foliage on the right side.
Upside Down EggIn the room full of levers. Use your Disc to hit the lever that grants access to the chest.
Evil EggPlay the Animal Flute in the room full of egg statues. The chest containing the Evil Egg will be on the back of one of the turtles that appears.
Sweet EggActivate the fish statue in the room containing the three-lever puzzle.
Chocolate EggIn another alcove in the right wall of the main well shaft.
Value EggIn the hedgehog room. Use your Bouncy Ball to activate the three yellow buttons and get to the chest.
Plant EggIn the northwest section, throw your Slink down the stairs—activating the moving boxes—and then ride your Disc past them to get to the egg.
Red EggPress the three yellow buttons in the room full of fishhead statues.
Orange EggFollow the underground passage in the Dachshund room. The chest containing the egg lies at the very end.
Sour EggIn the skull room with two chinchillas, throw a Firecracker between them to get them to flee and unlock the chest.
Postmodern EggPress a yellow button on the left side of the main shaft, then loop around to the right side of the shaft to claim the egg.
Universal Basic EggIn the room with two trap doors, jump on the Chinchilla and ride it safely across the spikes with the Yo-Yo.
Laissez-Faire EggAbove the Chameleon boss room, throw a Firecracker at the chinchilla behind the gate to frighten it into letting you in.
Zen EggIn the room with two switches and one chinchilla, get the chinchilla to press one switch while using your Slink to trigger the other one. Follow the trapdoors to find your egg.
Future EggIn the room with the chinchilla on the moving platforms, knock the chinchilla onto the bottom platform to have it trigger the yellow button. Follow the unlocked path.
Friendship EggTo the right of the room containing the Magic Egg, behind the vines on the right side.
Truth EggIn the hummingbird room, ride your Disc to the left and then take the ladder in the room you arrive in.
Transcendental EggWhile standing to the left of the bridge in the jungle area, use the Bubble to float up to the chest containing the egg.
Ancient EggIn the fan room to the north of the fish warp. The chest is tucked behind some vines on the right side.
Magic EggPress the three yellow buttons in the room full of fish head statues.
Mystic EggBehind a gate at the very top of the bubble stream.
Holiday EggBehind a false wall on the right side of the Egg Room’s entrance.
Rain EggUse the Top to break the ground outside the Egg Room’s entrance.
Razzle EggAbove the chameleon statue in the jungle zone. Use the Bubble!
Dazzle EggTo the right of the save room, tucked behind some vines.
Virtual EggAccessed via a false wall in the building to the right of the Egg Room.
Normal EggIn the room with four fish, past a false wall on the left.
Great EggIn the room to the right of the bubble stream, use the Disc to head past the two cranes.
Gorgeous EggHead to the site of the first ghost encounter, then get on top of the candle block and jump to the right.
Planet EggHead through a false wall in the bottom left of the switching platform room.
Moon EggIn the ghost room near the animal burrow room. Use the Lantern to dispel the ghosts and claim the chest.
Galaxy EggUse the Remote at the top of the water area’s main shaft to unlock a secret door, then ride the Disc past the spikes.
Sunset EggUse the Top in the room to the right of the fish warp to open the path to this egg.
Goodnight EggIn the penguin room, use the Disc to destroy the spikes to the right and follow the path.
Dream EggSolve the three-lever puzzle in the water area.
Travel EggUse a key to unlock the gate to the left of the burrowing save room.
Promise EggIn the room with three white birds, use the Top to break the ground and climb the ladder.
Ice EggIn the room where you got the Remote, jump across the platforms to reach the chest.
Fire EggUse the Disc to cross the dark area’s main shaft and get to the chest.
Bubble EggIn the ghost mouse room, jump through the false ceiling on the right side.
Desert EggAt the top of the mouse elevator, to the right.
Clover EggDirectly to the left of the starting room.
Brick EggTwo rooms south of the penguin save room, then head through the false wall on the right side.
Neon EggUse the Bouncy Ball to destroy the leftmost wall of the room where you get the Remote, then beat the minigame.
Iridescent EggIn the giant snake room, use the Remote and make the snake eat all of the fruit.
Rust EggIn a chest in the bottom left corner of the room with three white birds.
Scarlet EggUse the wheel in the bobcat room, then pass through the false wall on the left side. This and the Rust Egg are a sneaky Silent Hill 2 reference.
Sapphire EggUse the Lantern in the room two rooms to the left of the frog warp, then drop down to claim the egg.
Ruby EggIn the dark room below the bear warp. Look for the glowing worm, which marks its exact location.
Jade EggSolve the three lever puzzle in the water area.
Obsidian EggIn the room with moving mouse blocks, throw your Disc between two of the blocks and ride it to the left.
Crystal EggAbove the bear warp statue, use your Bouncy Ball to destroy the tiles and then climb the freshly opened shaft.
Golden EggHead to the Ostrich boss room and use the Wheel to move the boxes underneath you. From there, you’ll need to hit the exposed buttons to open up the path to the egg’s chest, which is tucked away behind a false wall.
Final EggAfter collecting all prior eggs, return to the Egg Room to discover the last one. Enjoy the true ending.

For more help finding those pesky collectibles and defeating the game’s many puzzles, check out the rest of our Animal Well guides and walkthroughs!

Grant St. Clair
Grant St. Clair has been gaming almost as long as he's been writing. Writing about games, however, is still quite new to him. He does hope you'll stick around to hear about his many, many opinions- wait, where are you going?