Silent Hill 2 devs tell fans to chill over lack of release date

Bloober Team, the developer behind the upcoming Silent Hill 2 remake, has assured fans that the project is not in any trouble in response to concerns about a severe lack of updates.

It has been well over a year since the Silent Hill 2 remake was announced and, in that time, neither Bloober Team nor publisher Konami have shared any meaningful updates on its progress. There remains no proper gameplay footage and there’s still no telling when the game will launch.

Is it reasonable to assume a 2024 launch? Image via Bloober Team

Fans must have assumed the worst because Bloober Team felt the need to publish a statement on Nov. 26 just to say that everything is fine: “We would like to clarify that the production is progressing smoothly and in accordance with our schedule. We understand that many players around the world are eagerly anticipating news about the game, and we appreciate your dedication.

“However, we kindly ask for a bit more patience,” it added, suggesting that any updates about the remake will come from Konami rather than Bloober Team since the former is the one publishing the game.

It’s easy to understand why fans are so anxious about the remake. After all, Silent Hill 2 is one the most revered horror games of all time; there’s a reason Konami has opted to remake that rather than the original Silent Hill.

Plus, fans are simply hungry for new Silent Hill content following the series’ long hiatus. There hasn’t been a properly new entry since 2012. Admittedly, Silent Hill Ascension did launch not too long ago, but it’s not a traditional video game and more like an interactive TV show where viewers can vote on how the story progresses. It’s also not very good, with it receiving mostly dire user reviews on the Google Play store.

There’s similarly been no word on Konami’s other Silent Hill projects. British developer No Code is working on something called Silent Hill: Townfall (which is being published by Annapurna Interactive) while Ryukishi07, creator of the When They Cry visual novels, is writing for Silent Hill f. Both projects were announced alongside the Silent Hill 2 remake, but very little is known about either of them.