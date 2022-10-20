Get ready to jump into the fog once more.

The Silent Hill Transmission on Oct. 20 has made major waves.

The Capcom announcement video showcased a bunch of juicy details involving the upcoming titles in the Silent Hill catalog. Horror fans can rejoice: Three new titles are arriving alongside a remake of the horror classic, Silent Hill 2.

The three games are Silent Hill: f, Silent Hill: Townfall, and Silent Hill: Ascension.

The Silent Hill 2 remake will follow the familiar protagonist, James Sunderland, navigating through a horrific and gory nightmare in an attempt to find his wife.

When will Silent Hill: f, Townfall, Ascension, and Silent Hill 2 remake be released?

Silent Hill 2 Remake

There is currently no set date, but there is a good chance it’ll drop sometime in 2023. So fans will have to be patient and play the original before they can experience the suspense and horror with crystal clear graphics.

Silent Hill: f

The trailer for Silent Hill: f was a beautiful throwback to stunning Japanese streets, with flowers blooming in an explosion of what can only be described as a floral takeover of a town. A schoolgirl gets taken over, the town is a remnant of what it once was, and it hyped the release of f perfectly.

Unfortunately, similarly to The Silent Hill 2 remake, there isn’t a release date set for the title. You may as well play the other titles while you wait.

Silent Hill: Townfall

This upcoming release suffers the same fate as the other two; there is no official date set, but there’s a strong chance it will be released in 2023 alongside the other titles.

Silent Hill: Ascension

The last title was announced with the other upcoming Silent Hill games, and will most likely be released in 2023. The title will have to battle it out with the other games, hopefully leaving as much of a mark as the other games in the franchise’s history.

Check back on Dot Esports for more updates in the future.