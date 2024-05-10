enemy in animal well
Animal Well

Animal Well trophy guide: All trophies

There's more than meets the eye in Animal Well.
Izabela Tomakic
Published: May 10, 2024 04:15 am

As you progress through this Animal Well, you can pick up trophies.

PlayStation Trophies are like Steam achievements, specific feats you’ve achieved in Animal Well that you can proudly show off on your account. This game has 21 trophies in total, all tied to exploration, typical of the Metrodivania genre. Here’s the full list of Animal Well trophies.

All trophies in Animal Well

Take your time to explore Animal Well.

Animal Well has 21 trophies you can collect:

  • Platinum Well: Earn every trophy.
  • Explorer: Find the map.
  • Secret Egg: Find a secret egg.
  • Egg Enjoyer: Find eight secret eggs.
  • Egg Lord: Find 32 secret eggs.
  • Egg Well: Find all secret eggs.
  • Secret Rabbit: Find a secret rabbit.
  • Chameleon: Find the V. flame.
  • Ghost: Find the P. flame.
  • Seahorse: Find the B flame.
  • Ostrich: Find the G flame.
  • Candle Bright: Light all candles.
  • Manticore: Release the Manticore.
  • Sneak: Sneak up on a squirrel.
  • Good Ending: Get crushed by a chinchilla.
  • Back and Forth Forever: Find a new way to get around.
  • Bubble Ecstasy: Pop 1,000 bubbles.
  • Travel Flute: Find a new way to get around.
  • Walk the Dog: Find a new way to get around.
  • Exit: Leave the well.

Animal Well focuses on exploration and solving puzzles, and you should get most of these achievements by simply playing. But there are secrets, puzzles, Easter eggs, and various treats hiding in every nook and cranny of Animal Well. Even if you miss some of the trophies, you can always go back or complete them in your next playthrough. I highly recommend you don’t rush to finish the game because there’s really a lot to it.

