How to fast travel in Animal Well

Animal Well is a complex game, so it’s crucial to unlock features like fast travel to make your life a tad easier. Of course, unlocking fast travel isn’t a straightforward process, either. Thankfully, our guide will help you if you’re stuck.

You might not expect fast travel to be a thing in a Metroidvania platformer like Animal Well. It’s unlike other exploration-focused games, but you can definitely warp from one location to another to save time. Here’s how.

Fast travel in Animal Well, explained

To fast travel in Animal Well, you have to find the enigmatic Animal Flute first. Again, the Animal Flute spawns only after you find at least eight Eggs, hidden in chests across the map. Eggs can be incredibly difficult to spot, especially if you aren’t the inquisitive type. Make sure to keep an eye out for puzzles and hidden wall passages as they usually lead to an Egg.

The Egg Room. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Map Genie

Once you manage to collect any eight Eggs, the door at the bottom left of the Egg Room opens up. Head through it to enter a room with a bunch of sleeping Chinchillas. Climb up the flight of stairs on the left to reach the chest on top of the three blocks. Finally, unlock the chest to get the Animal Flute.

The sleeping Chinchillas are of massive help. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now that you have the Animal Flute in Animal Well, play it to wake up the Chinchillas and they’ll move toward you to act as stepping stones, helping you reach the next room in the top-right.

Stand on the platform in the middle of the room and play your flute again (any note) to open up the Crow’s beak on the left. Hop into the Crow’s mouth to reach the Fast Travel room. Here, you’ll see several animal heads mounted on the walls to your left and right.

Here’s where the magic happens. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the Fast Travel room, stand on the platform in the middle of the room and play your flute to open up the animal mouths. Each mouth points to a location you’ve already unlocked. If you haven’t unlocked a location, the animal mouth corresponding to it won’t open. To travel to a location, just hop into the corresponding animal mouth.

How to get to the Fast Travel room in Animal Well

Besides fast traveling across locations, you can also instantly reach the Fast Travel room in Animal Well by playing a certain tune with the Animal Flute.

Head to the bottom of the Fast Travel room and climb down the ladder to find a green fish. Notice how it pops its face out of the water in a certain rhythm: It’s a code.

If you are unable to decode what the fish is trying to say, let us help you. Play the notes—Right, Right, Left, Left, Down, Down, Up—on your flute. Doing so instantly takes you back to the Fast Travel room from anywhere on the map, saving you multiple visits to the Egg Room and helping you beat Animal Well in no time.

