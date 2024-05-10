Is Animal Well on Switch?

Animal Well‘s cutesy art style and inviting Metroidvania make it a perfect companion to play on the go, and the Nintendo Switch is the ideal platform for its portable potential.

Recommended Videos

Games sometimes explode out of nowhere, garner universal acclaim and become instant favorites in the gaming community. It’s fair to say Animal Well has hit the ground running, with a slew of amazing reviews and early nods for Game of the Year recognition.

The desire to see Animal Well on Switch—and other top-tier platforms—has now become a necessity born out of Metroidvania’s positive word of mouth.

Can you play Animal Well on Switch?

Fascinating and unfamiliar. Image via Billy Basso

Animal Well is available to download and play on Nintendo Switch. All too often, we see indie titles release on Steam and PC for the time being and get a fuller console release later down the line. Thankfully, this is not the case for Animal Well, and Switch users are free to explore and solve puzzles at their own leisure.

Strangely, Animal Well is out on PlayStation, PC, and Nintendo Switch, but there is no Xbox version at the time of writing. We’ll continue to monitor this as unless there’s a licensing agreement in place blocking a release, there’s every chance an Xbox launch is coming. Also, if the Animal Well buzz continues, there’s an even greater expectation for a sequel to come along.

Keep checking back with Dot Esports for updates to see if Microsoft console owners are in line for an Animal Well port.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more