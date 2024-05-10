Animal Well Switch performance: How well does it perform?

Before adding Animal Well to your Nintendo Switch library, you may wonder if it runs well enough on the handheld. If you are not sure about making the purchase yet, don’t worry—here are some insights into the game’s performance on Switch to help make your decision.

Released on May 9, Animal Well is currently available on three major platforms: PC, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 5. Needless to say, the Switch is far inferior to the PlayStation 5 or PC in terms of hardware. The only reason you may choose a game’s Switch version over the other two is the handheld’s portability.

While being able to play your favorite game when traveling makes a compelling point, when it comes to video games, performance always triumphs over portability.

Animal Well’s performance on Nintendo Switch: Is the Switch version worth it?

Animal Well isn’t very demanding, thankfully. Image via Bigmode

Luckily for gamers who love to travel and carry their passion around, Animal Well is incredibly well-optimized for the Nintendo Switch. As reported by several Switch users, the game loads pretty fast on the handheld and runs smoothly without any hiccups. So you can expect stable frame rates, even though it doesn’t matter for a game of this nature.

Honestly, the fact that Animal Well runs so well on Switch isn’t surprising. Its pixelated visuals perfectly suit the handheld’s style and aren’t demanding on its hardware either. Not to forget, it’s a small game, occupying only 84MB of space.

In fact, Animal Well’s pixelated and old-school game design looks much more appealing on the Switch than on PC or PlayStation 5. So if you value portability and are still wondering what to do, get the Switch version without hesitation.

While its retail price is $24.99, you can get Animal Well for $22.49 from the Nintendo Switch store until May 23.

