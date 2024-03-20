Alone in the Dark: How to solve the Locked Globe puzzle

The Locked Globe is just one of the many puzzles in Alone in the Dark. Its contents leave much to be desired, but if you want to 100 percent complete the game, you best get that Globe open.

I originally thought I’d need a minuscule bobby pin to slot into the globe, but I realized what was going on when I picked up the France Piece. Here is how to solve the Locked Globe puzzle in Alone in the Dark.

Alone in the Dark: Locked Globe puzzle solution

Most puzzles can only be solved at a particular point in Alone in the Dark. Your journal keeps track of your progress at all times, noting ongoing puzzles you can complete in your current story chapter. The Locked Globe is just one of the many instances of puzzles that you find early on but cannot complete until later in the game. So don’t worry about the Locked Globe until you enter Chapter Four: Derceto.

Just what I’ve been looking for. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You should have spawned back into Derceto after completing the Nile Temple at this point. This chapter is where you end up solving most puzzles as doors get unlocked and new Clues spawn in. You’re tasked to “find a way inside Dr. Gray’s Office,” but you may miss the hint on the key’s whereabouts if you aren’t paying close enough attention. The answer is located inside the Clerk’s Office safe.

Head to the Sitting Room and go into Cassandra’s Room if you want to collect every Clue for the corresponding achievement. Check the typewriter next to the door for Cassandra’s Last Page. This tells you that the code to the safe is 9-1-3. Head back to the Clerk’s Office and use the combination (starting anti-clockwise) to obtain Dr. Gray’s Office keys. Immediately unlock the door and check the fireplace. The France Piece is here.

All you need to do now is head back to the Sitting Room, use the France Piece on the Globe and voila. The Locked Globe is now unlocked.

What is inside the Locked Globe?

Another day, another item to collect. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlocking the Locked Globe gives you the Map of Caribbean. No, it won’t give you clues to lost treasure or outline Jeremy’s next memory. The Map is a Lagniappe, needed for The Pirates of Pontchartrain Set. You also need the Opera Playbill and the Pallid Mask to complete this set. Completing this gives you Forbidden Knowledge, giving added backstory for Alone in the Dark.

