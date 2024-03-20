Alone in the Dark: Where to find Dr Gray’s Office Key

Visiting Dr. Gray’s Office is an essential part in Alone in the Dark Chapter Four. But finding the key isn’t so simple. You need to snoop around the good doctor’s office to get the Stairwell Key, giving you access to the Infirmary X-Ray puzzle.

Unless you selected Modern, which gives you puzzle hints throughout your playthrough, there is only one clue given on the whereabouts of the key, which you can easily miss. Here is where to find the Dr. Gray’s Office Key in Alone in the Dark.

Alone in the Dark: How to get Dr. Gray’s Office Key

Always explore for new Clues. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You may have missed the clue in the Clerk’s Office that tells you “something in this room” lets you access Dr. Gray’s Office. The answer brings you to the Clerk’s Office safe, but you won’t find the combination in your Investigations. Instead, you must head to the Decerto second floor and go through the Sitting Room.

Head straight into Cassandra’s Room and look at the typewriter for Cassandra’s Last Page (Clue). The safe combination is noted here as 9-1-3. Head back to the Clerk’s Office and input this code, starting anti-clockwise.

You will get the Empty Room (Clue) and Dr. Gray’s Office Key after entering this code. Use this to search through the Office to find memory-related puzzles for Edward, the Locked Globe puzzle solution, and the Stairwell Key to continue your playthrough. You can either complete the Empty Room or head straight to the Infirmary. Regardless of what you choose, the path always ends with visiting Dr. Gray’s Apartment.

