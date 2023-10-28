Alan Wake 2: All weapons and how to unlock them

Here are all the weapons you can get in Alan Wake 2.

In Alan Wake 2, Saga and Alan both have a handful of weapons they can use to take down the Taken and any other dark foes that cross their paths.

Saga has a total of five weapons available to her, while Alan only has three. Below you’ll find all the weapons available in Alan Wake 2 and how to unlock them. Make sure to check out our list of the best weapons in Alan Wake 2 for our ranking of the most powerful.

All weapons in Alan Wake 2 and how to unlock them

All Saga weapons in Alan Wake 2

Saga has five weapons in Alan Wake 2 | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Weapon Name Which chapter can you unlock it? How to unlock Pistol Return – The Cult Saga begins the game with this weapon. Sawed-Off Shotgun Return 2 – The Heart Solve the Cauldron Lake General Store gun case combination. Hunting Crossbow Return 3 – Local Girl Open the Crossbow Cult Stash in Watery. Hunting Rifle Return 5 – Old Gods Find the Wellness Center computer password. Pump-Action Shotgun Return 6 – Scratch Solve the Bright Falls Sheriff Station gun case combination.

All Alan weapons in Alan Wake 2

Alan has three weapons in Alan Wake 2 | Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Weapon Name Which chapter can you unlock it? How to unlock Revolver Initiation 2 – Casey Given as part of story. Flare Gun Initiation 4 – We Sing Pick up from desk at start of mission. Double-Barreled Shotgun Initiation 5 – Room 665 Solve the gun case combination at the Ocean View Hotel bar.

About the author