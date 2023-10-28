Alan Wake 2: All weapons and how to unlock them

Here are all the weapons you can get in Alan Wake 2.

Alan Wake points a double-barreled shotgun
In Alan Wake 2, Saga and Alan both have a handful of weapons they can use to take down the Taken and any other dark foes that cross their paths.

Saga has a total of five weapons available to her, while Alan only has three. Below you’ll find all the weapons available in Alan Wake 2 and how to unlock them. Make sure to check out our list of the best weapons in Alan Wake 2 for our ranking of the most powerful.

All weapons in Alan Wake 2 and how to unlock them

All Saga weapons in Alan Wake 2

Saga's face in Alan Wake 2
Weapon NameWhich chapter can you unlock it?How to unlock
PistolReturn – The CultSaga begins the game with this weapon.
Sawed-Off ShotgunReturn 2 – The HeartSolve the Cauldron Lake General Store gun case combination.
Hunting CrossbowReturn 3 – Local GirlOpen the Crossbow Cult Stash in Watery.
Hunting RifleReturn 5 – Old GodsFind the Wellness Center computer password.
Pump-Action ShotgunReturn 6 – ScratchSolve the Bright Falls Sheriff Station gun case combination.
All Alan weapons in Alan Wake 2

close up of alan wake 2 cut scene
Weapon NameWhich chapter can you unlock it?How to unlock
RevolverInitiation 2 – CaseyGiven as part of story.
Flare GunInitiation 4 – We SingPick up from desk at start of mission.
Double-Barreled ShotgunInitiation 5 – Room 665Solve the gun case combination at the Ocean View Hotel bar.
