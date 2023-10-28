Alan Wake 2: All weapons and how to unlock them

In Alan Wake 2, Saga and Alan both have a handful of weapons they can use to take down the Taken and any other dark foes that cross their paths.
Saga has a total of five weapons available to her, while Alan only has three. Below you’ll find all the weapons available in Alan Wake 2 and how to unlock them. Make sure to check out our list of the best weapons in Alan Wake 2 for our ranking of the most powerful.
All weapons in Alan Wake 2 and how to unlock them
All Saga weapons in Alan Wake 2
|Weapon Name
|Which chapter can you unlock it?
|How to unlock
|Pistol
|Return – The Cult
|Saga begins the game with this weapon.
|Sawed-Off Shotgun
|Return 2 – The Heart
|Solve the Cauldron Lake General Store gun case combination.
|Hunting Crossbow
|Return 3 – Local Girl
|Open the Crossbow Cult Stash in Watery.
|Hunting Rifle
|Return 5 – Old Gods
|Find the Wellness Center computer password.
|Pump-Action Shotgun
|Return 6 – Scratch
|Solve the Bright Falls Sheriff Station gun case combination.
All Alan weapons in Alan Wake 2
|Weapon Name
|Which chapter can you unlock it?
|How to unlock
|Revolver
|Initiation 2 – Casey
|Given as part of story.
|Flare Gun
|Initiation 4 – We Sing
|Pick up from desk at start of mission.
|Double-Barreled Shotgun
|Initiation 5 – Room 665
|Solve the gun case combination at the Ocean View Hotel bar.