Alan Wake 2: How to solve the Wellness Center computer password

Out of all the puzzles in Alan Wake 2, one of the more complex ones revolves around finding the password for the computer in the Wellness Center. It might take some time to figure out, but if you look in the right spots, it’ll come together like the night sky.

Here is how to solve the puzzle of the Wellness Center computer and how to get the password to continue forward Alan Wake 2.

How to get the password for the Wellness Center computer in Alan Wake 2

To get the password for the Wellness Center computer in Alan Wake 2, you must look for a six-digit code among the content around the security zone so you can get through a door and continue your quest.

This won’t be the first time you used a computer in Alan Wake 2, as the building just outside the second doll puzzle has some interesting information in some emails, but this one is its own puzzle instead of just a lore drop. First off, be prepared to mix three forms of knowledge together to complete this puzzle. From some clever thinking to phases of the moon, this one requires some thought, to put it mildly.

When walking around the Wellness Center, there will come a point when the player needs to follow someone through the security room, and a computer with a password lock will stand in their way. Getting this six-digit code takes some time, but if you know what you’re looking for, it isn’t as daunting.

Looking around, the room is overseen by Vladimir Blum, a recent recruit to the Cult of the Trees. He was the one who set up the code, so time to go hunting for clues. One of the investigations in the room will reveal his initiation is happening in August of the year the game is set in, 2023.

The day isn’t specified outside of the fact that it is just after the day of the new moon. An important date for a new cultist, plus dates and six digits, go together like darkness and monsters.

The password for the Wellness Center computer in Alan Wake 2. Image by Dot Esports

The calendar in the room shows the phases of the moon, pointing out that the only day with a new moon in August 2023 is the 16th. Simple enough, right? The six-digit code is the date of his initiation, August 17, 2023.

However, if you look closely at his notes with other cultists, you’ll realize that the dates are in European-style instead of American-style, with the date first instead of the month.

That makes the code for the computer 170823. Enter that into the computer, and the doors will open, allowing the player to continue the game.

About the author