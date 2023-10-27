Alan Wake 2: How to find the Witchfinder’s Station computer password

The Witchfinder’s Station is an area in Cauldron Lake where you can discover the meaning behind the nursery rhymes found scattered throughout Alan Wake 2—and you’ll need a computer password to do so.

There is also a specific nursery rhyme to be solved there, so it is definitely a place you will want to visit if you want to solve all the nursery rhymes and find out more about them.

Once in the Witchfinder’s Station, you will come across a computer that is locked. If you can unlock it, you will find various files that tell you more about the nursery rhymes. With this in mind, we are going to be looking at how to unlock the computer in the Witchfinder’s Station in Alan Wake 2, so you can begin to unravel the mystery of the eerie nursery rhymes.

Where to find the Witchfinder’s Station in Alan Wake 2

The Witchfinder’s Station is easy to find on the Cauldron Lake map. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Witchfinder’s Station is pretty easy to find, as it is marked noticeably on the Cauldron Lake map. As you can see in the image above, the station is in the top left-hand corner. You begin the game in Cauldron Lake, but you won’t be able to get to the Witchfinder’s Station immediately.

Instead, you need to wait until you return to Cauldron Lake after you visit Bright Falls when playing as Saga. You also need to have completed some of the objectives in the story. You will be able to wander around the Cauldron Lake area more once you have done this, which is when you will get the chance to go to the Witchfinder’s Station.

Where to find the computer in the Witchfinder’s Station in Alan Wake 2

The computer can be seen as soon as you enter the Witchfinder’s Station. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The computer is very easy to find once you reach the Witchfinder’s Station in Cauldron Lake. When you approach the station, enter through the front door. You will see the computer directly ahead of you.

How to find the Witchfinder’s Station computer password in Alan Wake 2

The yellow sticky note has the code for the computer written on it. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The password for the computer is also pretty easy to find, though you might overlook it if you start overthinking it. There is a small yellow Post-it note stuck onto the screen of the computer and the password is written on it. The game seems adamant to try and convince you that this can’t possibly be the computer code, as it is only four digits and the computer asks for six digits when you try and access it. Don’t be fooled by this, though, as it is definitely the number that you need to get into the computer.

It can be a bit difficult to actually see what the four-digit number that you need is, as the lighting in the station is very poor. That being said, it can also be tricky to see the numbers if you shine your flashlight directly onto the sticky note.

The trick is to shine your flashlight just right so that you can see the numbers. To do this, you need to point the flashlight slightly to the left or the right so that the light hits the side of the sticky note, rather than pointing it directly at it. You should then be able to see the number that you need to unlock the computer, which is 2547.

What information is on the computer in the Witchfinder’s Station in Alan Wake 2?

You will find more information on the nursery rhymes once you have gotten into the computer. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Once you have gained access to the computer, you will find that the nursery rhymes are actually a project constructed by the FBC. If you played the Control spin-off game, you will know that the FBC—or the Federal Bureau of Control—exists as a branch of the US government in the world of Alan Wake.

This government agency is dedicated to investigating strange phenomena that doesn’t abide by the laws of nature or physics. If you find the documents that are scattered around the Witchfinder’s Station as well, then you will discover that the FBC created the nursery rhymes in an attempt to test the ways that fiction could alter reality, much like Alan Wake’s manuscript pages do.

The information that you find on the computer—as well as any of the documents that you collected whilst in the station—will become available to add to Saga’s Case Board under the Nursery Rhymes case file once you have them.

Once you have collected the information from the Witchfinder’s Station, you can add it to Saga’s Case Board. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Final verdict on accessing the computer in the Witchfinder’s Station in Alan Wake 2

If you are a completionist gamer, or if you are invested in the story behind the nursery rhymes and the lore surrounding the unnatural happenings in the Alan Wake games, then I would definitely suggest unlocking the computer in the Witchfinder’s Station and collecting the information that you find there to add to Saga’s Case Board.

