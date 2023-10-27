Alan Wake 2: How to solve the General Store Shotgun combination lock code

On your second visit to Cauldron Lake in Alan Wake 2, you will come across a gun case in the General Store that requires you to solve a combination lock to open. Here’s how to unlock it.

Spoilers for Alan Wake 2 below.

How to open the general store shotgun case in Alan Wake 2

The gun case contains the Sawed-Off Shotgun, a powerful weapon that makes it considerably easy to take down the Taken. You can only get your hands on The Sawed-Off Shotgun on your second visit to Cauldron Lake (in Return 2 – The Heart). Follow the goal list as normal and you are eventually given the goal to check the General Store for Agent Nightingale’s heart.

You can find the General Store just north of the Murder Site | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head to the General Store seen on the map above. Once you’re inside the Store, a Cultist will break through a wall and start to attack. Take the Cultist down and then make your way through the hole in the wall they broke through. On the left of the room, you can find the heart in a freezer but if you look at the wall on the opposite wall you will see a gun case mounted on the wall. Just one problem: It has a combination lock that requires a code to open.

The post-it note beside the lock simply says: “Check with Lady Fortuna at the counter.” Head out of the room and to the General Store’s counter.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

On the counter, you’ll see a couple of readable items: a lottery ticket, a notepad, and a rolodex with a card for Madame Agnieszka. The notepad has a few codes on it that you may think fit the bill, but the note saying “Don’t forget!! Update code” suggests the code has changed. It has and you need to use the notepad in conjunction with the lottery ticket to get the code.

It’s not any of these codes. Screenshot by Dot Esports Apply the 7 to the number after 23. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you look at the lottery ticket, you’ll see each group of two numbers correlates with the ending numbers of each of the notebook codes. So, to get the code, you need to identify the two numbers after 23, as the last code was 723. These numbers are 39, and if we add that to the end of the 7 on all the other codes, you work out the code: 739.

Go back to the shotgun case and enter the combination 739. The case will unlock, letting you pick up the Sawed-Off Shotgun and awarding you the “Bring It” achievement or trophy.

