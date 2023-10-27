Alan Wake 2: How to open the Crossbow Cult Stash

In Alan Wake 2, there’s a Cultist Stash that has a Crossbow inside. How do you know? Because the note on top tells you so. Only one problem: the Stash requires a combination code to open.

If you want to open this Alan Wake 2 Cult Stash and get the Crossbow inside, read on for how to get the code combination.

How to solve the Crossbow Stash combination lock code in Alan Wake 2

You can find the Cult Stash here | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Crossbow Cult Stash is found in Watery, by the Break Room you find when you first make your way to Coffee World. You can see the spot on the map above.

This Cultist Stash has a note on it that simply says: “Hey, if you take the crossbow out put it back in the stash when you’re done. PS: I changed the code (as asked).”

Well, at least we know what’s inside | Screenshot by Dot Esports

You don’t need to venture far to solve this combination. Simply look to the right of the stash and you’ll see numbered targets with arrows in some of them. The arrows indicate the numbers of the combination and the number of arrows in each tells you which order that number is in the combination. There is one arrow in the number 5, two in the number 2, and three in the number 7. So, the combination code is 527.

These numbered targets are directly right of the Stash | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Enter the code in the combination lock and the Stash will open, revealing the Hunting Crossbow. Picking up the crossbow gives you the Greatest Hits trophy. You can pick up the arrows from the targets as ammo and further arrow ammunition will appear on your map.

This Cultist Stash is definitely worth opening | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Hunting Crossbow is a powerful weapon, but it only shoots one shot at a time and takes a while to reload, so consider upgrading it to make it more useful in frantic combat scenarios.

