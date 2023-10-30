How to get the Double-Barreled Shotgun in Alan Wake 2

Stopping the monsters that thrive inside the darkness has never felt so good with Alan’s double-barreled shotgun in hand. But if you are not paying close attention, this powerful weapon could pass you by in Alan Wake 2.

Fighting off the darkness-dwelling Taken in Alan Wake 2 requires precision aiming is for those critical headshots and source point damage. Ammo conservation is a top priority, so getting yourself a good backup weapon is essential to Alan’s survival. Because getting headshots is far more likely when panicking with a shotgun in hand than finishing off an entire mag of the revolver.

Alan Wake 2: Double-Barreled Shotgun location

A gift no one could pass up.

After annihilating Nightingale with Saga’s shotgun, the switch to Alan’s revolver left a sour taste in my mouth. I hungered for power and power is what I eventually got with the double-barrel shotgun in my bloodstained hands. For brutal strength and critical shots every time, the double-barrel shotgun is a must have weapon for the lost writer in Alan Wake 2.

While its base power packs an absolute punch, make sure to upgrade using the weapon bench in your mind palace to increase ammo capacity. The double-barrel shotgun is found in Cocktail Bar outside Oceanview Hotel. You need to progress Alan’s story until you are on chapter five titled: Initiation 5 – Room 665.

Head to the Overview Cocktail Bar via the rooftops. Use the Ocean Ave alleyway to get onto the rooftop. The Overview Hotel door is locked, you can use the code 2250 to unlock this door. You do not need to enter the Hotel to find the double-barrel shotgun. Turn around from the Hotel entrance and follow the red carpet like a VIP at the met gala until you are in the Overview Cocktail Bar.

An investigation of importance.

Walk past the tables and chairs of the rooftop Cocktail Bar and channel your inner medium by altering reality using the Angel Lamp directly on the boarded-up bar with stools (to the right of the piano). The scenery will change, revealing an accessible bar and kitchen. Go inside and use the Angel Lamp once more to change it back to its dilapidated state.

Now trapped on the bar’s interior, you have freedom to grab the shotgun mounted on the wall rack at the back of the bar. Simply interact with it to equip and grant Alan a powerful weapon to use against the Taken in Alan Wake 2.

